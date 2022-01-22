Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Long Island Restaurant Week is underway, local eateries are closing their doors for a winter break or for good, Westhampton dining abounds, and more foodie news bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

This Sunday, the winter version of Long Island Restaurant Week starts and will run until Sunday, January 30. Everyone loves a deal, and this award-winning promo offers a range of options from a two-course $20 prix fixe for lunch to a $25–$42 three-course prix fixe. Thus far, the following East End restaurants have signed on, and more are expected: La Buena Vista in Moriches, The Cooperage Inn in Baiting Hollow, Union Sushi & Steak, Manna at the Lobster Inn and Southampton Publick House in Southampton, Calissa in Water Mill (serving their prix fixes all night this Saturday), Farm Country Kitchen and Bistro 72 in Riverhead, Legends in New Suffolk and On the Docks in Aquebogue. Go!

Highway Group announced the upcoming acquisition of the widely celebrated Hamptons bakery Breadzilla in Wainscott. The spring 2022 relaunch will be the new home base for their Autostrada Catering, which provides an array of offerings, from a mobile wood-fired pizza oven to large-scale wedding events. Through this next stage for both Autostrada Catering and Breadzilla, Highway Group strives to preserve the revered bakery’s prominent offerings and essential staff members. With the guidance of Breadzilla’s original owners, Highway Group will operate both the bakery and catering from the original space. Harnessing a successful track record with world-class restaurants, including Eleven Madison Park, Shuko, Pasquale Jones and more, Highway is eager to expand Autostrada while continuing a grab-and-go service with renowned Breadzilla classics provided by familiar faces. The team will maintain the bakery’s well-established draw to locals and visitors alike, serving an array of fresh sandwiches, salads, breads and desserts. For various at-home special events, Highway’s Autostrada will continue to offer custom wood-fired experiences by a private chef.

Harbor Bistro in East Hampton has served its last meal — the space has been purchased by its next door neighbor, EHP Resort & Marina (formerly East Hampton Point). Fear not, chef/owner Damien O’Donnell will continue to operate his food truck and be available for catering and private events.

Students aren’t the only ones taking winter breaks. Harvest on Fort Pond in Montauk will be closed from January 18 until February 9. Inlet Seafood, also in Montauk, will reopen on February 17. The Preston House & Hotel in Riverhead is closed for winter break and will reopen on January 27.

Whether you’re in Westhampton or Westhampton Beach, the quaint seaside hamlets, are always fun towns to visit, and their restaurants are enjoyable off-season haunts. Casa Basso crafts solid Italian cuisine and is housed in an 18th century castle. Their $27 three-course prix fixe menu is available every day except Monday, Friday and Saturday.

Eager to try an authentic Irish pub? The Claddagh restaurant and tap room in Westhampton Beach is just what you’re looking for. Thursday is their prime rib night for $25. However, if you’re looking for a family-friendly place, try Westhampton Beach’s Boom Burger. Their diner-style burgers and wings are delicious.

If you’re craving sushi, Sushi 1 in Westhampton Beach can help you scratch that itch. They’re open for walk-ins Tuesday through Sunday for dinner. Those seeking an all-American meal should stop by Joe’s American Grill, open weekdays for dine-in and takeout.

Fun Food Fact: Australians usually grill on Christmas Day. Down under, Christmas falls right in the middle of summer. The meal is still based on traditional English and North American traditions, but to avoid the hot oven, most Australians prepare their Christmas dinner on the barbie.

