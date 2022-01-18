Guild Hall Awards New Residency to Hampton Dance Project

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Guild Hall in East Hampton announced on Friday, January 14 the launch of the new Guild Hall William P. Rayner Artist-in-Residence (AIR) program, which supports artist collectives/collaboratives working in all disciplines by providing housing, a studio space, and focused time to develop or refine new work over a two to four-week period. The inaugural residency has been awarded to the Hamptons Dance Project from January 9–23.

The new residency is named in honor of late artist William P. Rayner, aka Billy Rayner, an accomplished watercolorist and travel writer whose East Hampton studio was open to other artists for classes and mutual support. His widow, Katharine Rayner, founded the program is her late husband’s name, providing the vision for maintaining his legacy by championing the creative process.

Guild Hall, which has a 90-year history of supporting artists in the region, is administrating the program. The joint venture expands on Guild Hall’s existing AIR program (established in 2016) and deepens its investment in artistic development.

The Guild Hall William P. Rayner AIR Program provides a supportive environment for experimentation that includes accommodations, a studio space and a commissioning fee. Residents connect with accomplished artists, community leaders and art supporters at weekly salon dinners. A key component of the program is mentorship from select members of the Guild Hall Academy of the Arts and professional staff. The program is customized for each artist group, and culminates with a presentation of the work in process.

About Hamptons Dance Project

This year’s residency recipient, Hamptons Dance Project (HDP) was founded by Jose Sebastian, dancer and HDP Artistic Director. HDP calls on a diverse team of top-flight dancers from American Ballet Theatre and master choreographers to present dynamic new works that push the boundaries of classical dance. Their annual Hamptons event honors the East End’s legacy as a creative hotbed and artistic haven to promote dance as a pillar of the area’s rich cultural landscape. Through innovative programming that includes world premiere commissions, HDP initiates an ongoing physical dialogue between artists and audiences that promotes deeper understanding of our lives and ourselves. Throughout their two-week residency, HDP will be focused on embodying new works for the company, the classic Don Quixote and Justin Peck’s Chutes and Ladders. HDP will have several creative mentoring sessions with Guild Hall Academy of the Arts member and Five-time Tony Award winning director & choreographer, Susan Stroman.

Dancers in-residence include, Jose Sebastian, Craig Salstein, Lauren Bonfiglio, Catherine Hurlin, Tyler Maloney and Michael de la Nuez. HDP will return in Summer 2022 for an additional residency and their annual Hamptons event.

Visit guildhall.org to learn more.