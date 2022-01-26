Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Montauk Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it is transitioning the name for their LTO (limited time offer) release program from the Ocean Series to the Montauk Brew Barn Series starting next month.

These super rare and innovative brews will continue to drive the combination of creativity, art and science in small batches under the new name.

The first release, in late February, will be a Deep Vibes Imperial IPA checking in at 9% ABV featuring Idaho 7 and Mosaic hop varieties, creating what Montauk Brewing Co. owner Vaughan Cutillo describes as “complex and rich flavors with bold hop character.”

This brew’s new can design boasts the same sea-themed style of eye-catching and collectible graphics seen in previous releases — such as the recent Pawesome and On The Horizon double IPAs or The Big Bird IPA, among others — with a focus on ingredients and tasting notes.

Deep Vibes Imperial IPA will be canning fresh on February 27, and the newly dubbed Montauk Brew Barn Series will continue with monthly, limited quantity releases that allow their brewers to “flex their creative talents,” Montauk Brewing Co. explains.

To purchase Deep Vibes Imperial IPA, drop in on the Montauk Brewing Co. tasting room at 62 South Erie Avenue in Montauk, or visit montaukbrewingco.com to check their list of select retailers throughout Long Island, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, The Bronx, Staten Island, Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.