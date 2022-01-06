Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dive into the new year and enjoy these fun family friendly East End events with your kids this week, January 9–13, 2022.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Snowy Owl Craft

Sunday, January 9, 10 a.m.

Tweens and teens in grades 4–12 won’t want to miss this fleecy opportunity to turn a pinecone into a snowy owl. Registration is required for the YouTube link and craft kit.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Who Likes It Cold? Story Time

Sunday, January 9, 11 a.m.

Kiddos accompanied by an adult can bundle on over to the John Jermain Library to learn about animals that live in the coldest place on earth. Children will bring their own polar bear activity home with them.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Stuffed Animal Sleepover in the Library

Monday, January 10, 5 p.m.

Your little ones ages 3–8 can bring their favorite stuffed animals to the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, where their fluffy buddies will prepare to spend the night. Animal stories, games and snacks are part of the fun.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Songs & Stories for Little Ones

Tuesday, January 11, 10:30 a.m.

Your little ones up to age 3 will enjoy this morning of singing, clapping and rhyming together. The program will be held in the Children’s Room of the Amagansett Library, and little learners must be accompanied by a caregiver.

215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Mommy (or Daddy) and Me Classes with Little Barn

Thursday, January 13, 10:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Your little ones up to age 4 will love singing musical favorites like “Row, Row, Row Your Boat” and “Itsy Bitsy Spider” with a musical theater twist. Sanitized instruments and props are provided, but you can bring your own, too!

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Beyond your typical bowling experience, The All-Star offers options like HyperBowling, which is an impressive blend of electronics, lights and sensors that will take your kiddos’ games to the next level. There’s also an all-American grill with burgers, pizzas and drinks for all.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-3565, theallstar.com

Cittanuova

If you’re looking for a special place to take your family, head on over to this Hamptons classic, which gets rave reviews from parents during the day. A separate kid’s menu, pizza menu and dessert menu means that everyone will love their options.

29 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-6300, cittanuova.com

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and claw, as well as bowling lanes. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Little ones who love a tasty breakfast will enjoy the morning scene here. They will eat up favorites like chocolate chip pancakes and eggs while adults enjoy more interesting options like breakfast tacos, burritos and tasty cocktails.

1615 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1020, estias.com

John Papas Cafe

This classic luncheonette is a scrumptious choice when you’ve got little diners. Enjoy a tempting variety of Belgian waffles, pancakes and omelets for breakfast. Or splurge on tasty burgers or pita pizzas for lunch.

18 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.net

Long Island Aquarium

Don’t miss this season’s fantastic indoor exhibits that include an Amazon rainforest, birds and coral reefs. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online and there’s special pricing for children and seniors.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

LT Burger

A classic with Hamptons locals and visitors alike, LT Burger is especially well-known for its kid appeal. With video games, gumball machines and crayons at the ready, little ones can choose from a fine selection of burgers and shakes. The eatery is open in Sag Harbor and Westhampton Beach for lunch and dinner every day except Tuesday.

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

North Fork Doughnut Co.

Little ones with a sweet tooth will enjoy craft doughnuts baked up daily with local ingredients. Enjoy unique flavors like black raspberry jelly-filled and Samoa, as well as new weekly specials each week.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Southampton Ice Rink

Brrr-ing your little athletes over to the Southampton Ice Skating rink for some serious winter fun. Check out the website for public skate sessions and reserve your spot ahead of time. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for kiddos during the week and $20 for everyone on the weekends. You can also rent your own hockey or figure skates for $5.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

The Wharf Shop

Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and mini-dollhouses make this a must-see for collectors and birthday gifters.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

