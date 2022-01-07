Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 60: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Lenny Ackerman, the lawyer, developer and author. He is the founder and managing partner of the East Hampton-based real estate law firm of Ackerman, Pachman, Brown & Goldstein LLP. He penned both The Divorce Manual for Married Couples and The Real Estate Guide for Married Couples.

