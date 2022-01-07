Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Lenny Ackerman, Lawyer, Developer & Author

By
0
comments
Posted on
Leonard Lenny Ackerman
Lenny Ackerman

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 60: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Lenny Ackerman, the lawyer, developer and author. He is the founder and  managing partner of the East Hampton-based real estate law firm of Ackerman, Pachman, Brown & Goldstein LLP. He penned both The Divorce Manual for Married Couples and The Real Estate Guide for Married Couples.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Lenny Ackerman, Lawyer, Developer and Author – Episode 60

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites