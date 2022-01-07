Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: January 7–13, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy yourself at these highlighted events and activities on the North Fork this week, January 7–13, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Pure Prairie League at Suffolk Theater

Friday, January 7, 6:30 p.m.

Join this country-rockin’ group as they play originals and covers. Tickets range from $49–$69, and proof of vaccination is required.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

The Atlantics at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, January 9, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to warm up with live music in the tasting room at Pindar Vineyards. Wines are available by the glass and bottle, as are tasty snacks.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

FUN ACTIVITIES

Friday Night Flights

Friday, January 7, 5 p.m.

Live music, half-priced flights and a late-night art show by Adrift North Fork are all a part of the fun at Bedell Cellars’ Corey Creek taproom.

36225 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Custer Honey Bee Club

Friday, January 7, 6 p.m.

Novice and experienced beekeepers can gather for some hands-on collaboration and demonstrations at this special meeting. Sustainable practices and hive management will be discussed. The meeting is free but pre-registration is recommended.

1115 Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

East End Food Market

Saturday, January 8, 9 a.m.

Visit the market every Saturday to sample local food, wine and craft vendors. There is live music, activities and a chance to learn more about the community.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-727-7600, riverheadchamber.com

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Sunday, January 9, 10 a.m.

Sign up ahead of time for a tour of Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, including its horses, cows, goats and chickens. Be sure to bring a mask and shoes suitable for walking.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0443, spiritspromise.com

North Fork Doughnut Co. Pairing

Sunday, January 9, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this quintessentially North Fork event featuring three doughnuts uniquely crafted by the North Fork Doughnut company paired with three Sannino Estate wines. You can come anytime before 6 p.m. for your pairing, but you need to register ahead of time.

15971 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-743-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Wintry Forest Walk at Downs Farm Preserve

Sunday, January 9, 12-1:30 p.m.

Enjoy a refreshing winter walk based on the Japanese tradition of Shinrin-Yoko, which provides a number of wellness benefits. Be sure to dress warmly and get ready to see some beautiful winter sights with the Group for the East End.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6413, groupfortheeastend.org

Poker at Andy’s

Monday, January 10, 6 p.m.

If you like Texas Hold ‘Em, you’ll love Andy’s, where you can play every Monday night and enjoy scrumptious soups, starters and burgers. Andy’s offers cozy indoor seating, plenty of drinks and a kids’ menu.

34 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2525, andysnofo.com

Adults 21+ Roller Skating

Wednesday, January 12, 5:30 p.m.

Lace-up your favorite skates and head on over to the Greenport American Legion, where $10 will get you two and a half hours around the rink and skate rentals if you need them. You can purchase tickets with a credit card ahead of time or for cash only at the door.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

2000s Musicals Bingo

Wednesday, January 12, 6:30 p.m.

If you know oodles about your favorite musicals, you won’t want to miss this harmonious event at the North Fork Brewing Company. You will have a chance to win vouchers for a free draft and other fabulous prizes.

24 East Second Street, Riverhead. 631-591-1191, northforkbrewingco.com

The Broadway Musical Learning Circle

Wednesday, January 12, 7 p.m.

Are you interested in learning more about Broadway musical structure and groundbreaking shows? Sign up for this introductory meeting at the Floyd Memorial Library to learn all about your favorite songs and trends.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-2647, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Book Club at the Ram’s Head Inn

Thursday, January 13, 6 p.m.

Join the Shelter Island Library as they host a book club discussion at the Ram’s Head Inn. This week, the discussion will center on Ernest Hemingway’s A Moveable Feast, which details his life in Paris with other literary luminaries. Register ahead of time online.

108 South Ram’s Head Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Open Mic Night at Green Hill Kitchen

Thursday, January 13, 6-9 p.m.

Show off your skills every Thursday night at the Green Hill Kitchen, known for its fine barbecue and burgers. There’s also a kids’ menu and plenty of bubbly available.

48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Broadway Musicals from 2010–2019: The Only Constant Is Change

Wednesday, January 12, 7 p.m.

Fans of the big stage won’t want to miss this free Zoom event presented by the Southold Free Library. Take a look at some amazing successes and heartbreaking failures and review some wonderful shows together.

631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Tour of the Sunken Forest

Thursday, January 13, 7 p.m.

Join a park ranger via Zoom for a tour of the Fire Island National Seashore’s Sunken Forest. Learn about the plants and animals involved in this unique ecosystem. Register ahead of time and a Zoom ID and password will be emailed to you 15 minutes before the event starts.

631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Farms Across America

Through February 13

Join the Alex Ferrone Gallery for this exhibition of photography, paintings, mixed media and sculptures showcasing farms throughout the United States. The museum is open Fridays to Sundays, noon–5 p.m. or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Quilt Display at Southold Historical Society

Now on view

Don’t miss the museum’s extensive textile collection that includes quilts sewn during the Civil War as well as the temperance movement. Also, view the work of talented milliner Frank Davis Smith, who owned a millinery shop in Peconic at the turn of the last century.

55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

America in Print

Now on view

View this history of how the lithograph, invented in 1796, made color prints available for everyone to enjoy. Suddenly, average folks could enjoy the works of artists like Currier and Ives in their own homes. This exhibit captures cityscapes, landscapes and scenes from literature throughout the 19th century.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

The DNA of Shelter Island

Now on view

This online exhibit features timeless elements that are a part of the DNA of Shelter Island life, including crabbing Clam Creek, wakeboarding past Crescent Beach or fishing for snappers. Explore history through postcards, photos and objects without leaving your home.

631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.