Food Seen: East Hampton Dining, Honest Plate Delivery & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Explore dining in East Hampton, check out Honest Plate food delivery service and more tasty bites from this week’s East End “Food Seen.”

Whether you’re in town for weekend getaway or to pick something up from the hardware store, East Hampton has a plethora of solid eateries. Let’s start on Newtown Lane, where Hampton Chutney Co. is its newest tenant. Patrons were willing to wait outside in the cold during opening weekend in late December, which tells you the scrumptiousness of Chutney’s dosas (large, crispy sourdough crepes that can be filled with masala, grilled portobello mushrooms, Balsamic roasted onions, spinach, goat cheese, etc.) and uttapams (thicker, pizza-like dosas with similar toppings). The oat chai and cardamom coffees also hit the spot.

Further down Newtown, Cittanuova serves delicious contemporary Italian cuisine in a chic, casual setting. Citta has a killer lasagna, prepared with fresh pasta, beef, veal, and pork ragu, ricotta, and Grana Padano cheese.

Directly across the street (look both ways!), sits an East Hampton institution: Sam’s Bar & Restaurant. Established in 1947, the restaurant features dark wood paneling, candlelit tables, while Dean Martin hits quietly playing in the background contribute to Sam’s cozy atmosphere. The thin-crust pizza with olives, basil and goat cheese, and eggplant Parmigiano are molto bene.

Hitting North Main Street, Nick & Toni’s Tuscan farmhouse setting, wood-burning oven, and “outsider art,” adorning the walls also creates a wonderful ambiance. Standouts on the menu include the artisanal cheese selection or shaved fennel and arugula appetizers, and free-range chicken or Funghi pizza with mushrooms, mozzarella, parmigiana, ricotta, and burgundy truffle entrees. Nick & Toni’s has hosted such bold-faced names as Barbra Streisand, Magic Johnson, and Tom Hanks, while regulars include Alec Baldwin, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

Rowdy Hall is another favorite local haunt. Tucked away in the Parrish Mews off Main Street, Rowdy’s delectable French onion soup, roasted acorn squash, and Long Island duck leg confit can be enjoyed next to its toasty fireplace. Their burger is often mentioned as the best in the Hamptons.

Freaked out by being around people because of COVID? The solution is Honest Plate which can deliver you your meals. The healthy meal delivery service based in Riverhead – with South Fork and North Fork pickup locations and delivery from Riverhead to Montauk and New York City – has new menu options for 2022. The menu has plant-based, and gluten free options. Recent protein offerings were pork ribs, beef and mushroom meatloaf, roasted fluke, and grilled salmon, all prepared to be Whole-30-compliant. Plant-based meals such as a tempeh stir-fry and tofu protein bowl with red kidney beans and broccoli are designed to offer a high protein content. All items have a calorie and nutrition breakdown on the menu. There are kids’ meals, salads, appetizers, sides, and dessert options too. Ordering for the following week must be done by 10 p.m. on Thursdays.

Get your bread fix now! The Newtown Lane and Pantigo and bakeries will close for winter break from Feb. 14 to March 3. Carissa’s Bakery on Pantigo Road in East Hampton new hours are Friday to Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. And in other news, Carissa’s began taking online orders of bread, jams, and other prepared foods for shipment on Mondays to those outside of the Hamptons.

Fun Food Fact: February 9 is National Pizza Day. (Yay!)

Food Quote: “In a restaurant, choose a table near a waiter.” ~Jewish Proverb

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!