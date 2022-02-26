Food Seen: Southampton Dining & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Explore the many wonderful Southampton dining options, test your trivia knowledge at Townline BBQ, visit Loaves and Fishes and more from the East End “Food Seen.”

We think we know how to cook a steak, right? But what about how to prepare fingerling potatoes, creamed spinach, as well as a cabernet demi-glaze? Chef Scott Kampf of Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton shares recipes for all these goodies below. Enjoy!

The off-season might not strike someone as the best time to eat out in Southampton, however, you’d be pleasantly surprised by the slew of delicious options. Saaz Indian Cuisine is always mentioned whenever the conversation of best Indian restaurant on Long Island arises. Excellent dishes include the shrimp biryani, chicken tikka and yellow dal. Try the lunch buffet, offered daily. Saaz delivers and offers a vegetarian menu as well.

Tate’s Bake Shop will keep you warm and content as we brave these last few weeks of Baltic weather. The signature thin, crispy chocolate chip cookie is well-known, but the other flavors deserve some shine. Check out the walnut chocolate chip and double chocolate chip variety. Tate’s now offers plant-based cookies, available in chocolate chip and vanilla maple.

For water views, Manna at Lobster Inn is the haunt for you. Manna recently started serving a toothsome brunch menu on the weekends, featuring eggs Benedict, avocado toast and French toast. Also, every purchase of lobster bisque ramen includes a complimentary order of spicy crunchy tuna rice or edamame.

75 Main is a Southampton mainstay. On warmer days, one can sit outdoors and enjoy entrees such as balsamic, honey and mustard roasted Scottish salmon, crispy whole fish over steamed Jasmine rice and orecchiette.

Shippy’s Pumpernickels gets its name from original owner William “Shippy” Casgrain. Shippy served in the Merchant Marines and his agreeable nature was renowned. Famous friends like Jackie Gleason and Jack Dempsey would pay visits and watch him tend bar. This benign spirit is still alive today at Shippy’s.

Happy hour can be enjoyed Monday through Friday at Southampton Publick House. Specials include $5 beers, $8 wine and half-off on wings and burgers. The shrimp scampi risotto and NY sirloin au poivre are sumptuous bellyfuls.

Sant Ambroeus’ hip décor matches the quality of the food and service. The seafood ravioli in vodka sauce topped with large jumbo shrimp is popular. Don’t leave without trying one of their tasty desserts, including gelato and coffee drinks.

Loaves and Fishes in Sagaponack is back from a winter break. There are plenty of selections to choose from such as turkey meatballs, Thai shrimp cakes and grilled citrus salmon. The menu changes weekly. This month’s featured ice cream flavor is milk chocolate sea salt caramel.

The very popular Trivia Night returns to TownLine BBQ in Sagaponack. It’s every Thursday night from 7–9 p.m. and those interested need to sign up by Monday evening. There’s a $10 per person fee. Look for the link on TownLine’s Facebook or Instagram page — and enjoy!

Did You Know: Bees’ Needs has scored a sixth national Good Food Award! Owner and beekeeper Mary Woltz of Sag Harbor beat out stiff competition. There were 244 winners who hailed from 39 states. For more info, check out goodfaithfdn.org. Congratulations, Mary!

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!