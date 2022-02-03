What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: February 4–9, 2022

Enjoy exciting days of fun activities, shows, art and cultural events in the Hamptons this week, February 4–9, 2022.
LIVE SHOWS
Maggie Feldman at Cowfish
Friday, February 4, 6-9 p.m.
Join singer-songwriter Maggie Feldman for an evening of live music and delectable treats at Cowfish. The eatery is known for its beautiful atmosphere, steaks and seafood specialties.
258 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com
HarborFrost
Saturday, February 5, 1 a.m.-6 p.m.
Winter in the Sag Harbor has never been cooler. Enjoy this exploding winter celebration highlighting fire and ice, including live ice sculptures and carvings along Main Street. You’ll also enjoy an outdoor dance party at Steinbeck Park with DJ Twilo, a theatrical scavenger hunt, fire dancers and fireworks by Grucci over the harbor!
1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com
All-Star Comedy
Saturday, February 5, 8 p.m.
Enjoy a fresh lineup of comics assembled by New York comedian Joseph Vecsey. Bay Street Theater’s new season of All-Star Comedy kicks off with comedians Ken Krantz, Dante Nero and Dino Vigo. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased ahead of time.
1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org
FUN ACTIVITIES
Figure Drawing Workshop
Friday, February 4, 1-3 p.m.
Serious sketchers and amateur artists alike will enjoy this opportunity to work from a live model with instructor Linda Capello. You will explore things like line, mass and proportion using dry mediums like charcoal, graphite and Conte. The class is $25 and you can register ahead of time.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
How to See Nature Through a Child’s Eyes
Saturday, February 5, 10 a.m.
Adults can enjoy this unique opportunity to view the great outdoors from a child’s perspective. You will hike through Emma Rose Elliston Park and learn how to interact with the natural environment while unleashing your inner child.
377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org
VIRTUAL EVENTS
Virtual “Cooking With Craig!” Facebook Live Cooking Demo
Monday, February 7, 6:30 p.m.
Hop on the Hampton Bays Public Library’s Facebook page for this special demo by Chef Craig and the Block Island Seafood Company. He will demonstrate how to make a creamy seafood bisque, followed by a branzino with capers and tomatoes.
631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
African American Culture Honored in NYC Public Art
Wednesday, February 9: 6 p.m.
Join the Rogers Memorial Library for this special Zoom presentation exploring the changing relationship between African Americans and dominant Western society through the eyes of art in New York City. Register ahead of time for an email with the Zoom ID and password.
631-283-0774, myrml.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
Guided Tour of The Watermill Center
Friday, February 4, 2:30 p.m.
View the extensive art collection, elegant grounds and expansive library at the Watermill Center. Be sure to wear appropriate footwear as the tour takes place both indoors and out. The Watermill Center operates as a year-round artist residency.
39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org
Encounters: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection
On view through February 27
Don’t miss this curated collection of work by artists who have a special relationship with the East End. Some were born and raised here and others have maintained Hamptons homes for decades. Each artist demonstrates a deep engagement with the local community.
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
Volunteers of Guild Hall 2022 Online Art Exhibit
On view through March 31
Visit Guild Hall from the comfort of your home and enjoy this 90-year tradition of supporting the art center’s volunteers. Many of the artists sell at major local galleries and have their own websites. Artwork on display in the virtual show will be available for purchase.
158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.