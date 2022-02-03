What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: February 4–9, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy exciting days of fun activities, shows, art and cultural events in the Hamptons this week, February 4–9, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Maggie Feldman at Cowfish

Friday, February 4, 6-9 p.m.

Join singer-songwriter Maggie Feldman for an evening of live music and delectable treats at Cowfish. The eatery is known for its beautiful atmosphere, steaks and seafood specialties.

258 Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

HarborFrost

Saturday, February 5, 1 a.m.-6 p.m.

Winter in the Sag Harbor has never been cooler. Enjoy this exploding winter celebration highlighting fire and ice, including live ice sculptures and carvings along Main Street. You’ll also enjoy an outdoor dance party at Steinbeck Park with DJ Twilo, a theatrical scavenger hunt, fire dancers and fireworks by Grucci over the harbor!

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

All-Star Comedy

Saturday, February 5, 8 p.m.

Enjoy a fresh lineup of comics assembled by New York comedian Joseph Vecsey. Bay Street Theater’s new season of All-Star Comedy kicks off with comedians Ken Krantz, Dante Nero and Dino Vigo. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased ahead of time.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Figure Drawing Workshop

Friday, February 4, 1-3 p.m.

Serious sketchers and amateur artists alike will enjoy this opportunity to work from a live model with instructor Linda Capello. You will explore things like line, mass and proportion using dry mediums like charcoal, graphite and Conte. The class is $25 and you can register ahead of time.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

How to See Nature Through a Child’s Eyes

Saturday, February 5, 10 a.m.

Adults can enjoy this unique opportunity to view the great outdoors from a child’s perspective. You will hike through Emma Rose Elliston Park and learn how to interact with the natural environment while unleashing your inner child.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike. 631-537-9735, [email protected], sofo.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Virtual “Cooking With Craig!” Facebook Live Cooking Demo

Monday, February 7, 6:30 p.m.

Hop on the Hampton Bays Public Library’s Facebook page for this special demo by Chef Craig and the Block Island Seafood Company. He will demonstrate how to make a creamy seafood bisque, followed by a branzino with capers and tomatoes.

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

African American Culture Honored in NYC Public Art

Wednesday, February 9: 6 p.m.

Join the Rogers Memorial Library for this special Zoom presentation exploring the changing relationship between African Americans and dominant Western society through the eyes of art in New York City. Register ahead of time for an email with the Zoom ID and password.

631-283-0774, myrml.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Guided Tour of The Watermill Center

Friday, February 4, 2:30 p.m.

View the extensive art collection, elegant grounds and expansive library at the Watermill Center. Be sure to wear appropriate footwear as the tour takes place both indoors and out. The Watermill Center operates as a year-round artist residency.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Encounters: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection

On view through February 27

Don’t miss this curated collection of work by artists who have a special relationship with the East End. Some were born and raised here and others have maintained Hamptons homes for decades. Each artist demonstrates a deep engagement with the local community.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Volunteers of Guild Hall 2022 Online Art Exhibit

On view through March 31

Visit Guild Hall from the comfort of your home and enjoy this 90-year tradition of supporting the art center’s volunteers. Many of the artists sell at major local galleries and have their own websites. Artwork on display in the virtual show will be available for purchase.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.