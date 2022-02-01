Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Stanley J. Dykovitz, died on January 22 at the Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

Born on Christmas Eve 1921 to parents Stanley and Sophie Dykovitz, Stanley was raised in East Marion. He graduated from Greenport High School and liked to tell people he attended “Corn Cob College.” He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran and could vividly recall stories of his time in the Seabees during World War II (or as he called it, “The Big One”). After marrying his wife, Hazel, in 1950 they settled in Southampton, where they raised their son, Stanley.

He was a commercial lobsterman on his boat, the Hazel E, out of Montauk. He transitioned to conch fishing on the Miss Stephanie in the Peconic Bay, though he was always a lobsterman at heart. After retiring, Stanley enjoyed spending winters in Florida with Hazel and going on cruises with friends. He liked watching baseball and football from his favorite recliner, especially the Atlanta Braves and New York Giants.

A child in spirit, he always had a joke to tell or a prank to play. Though he never could understand Facebook, he mastered sending emails and making FaceTime calls to keep in touch with family and friends, an impressive feat for someone in his 90s. He loved Carvel, even if he always made a mess when the ice cream dripped down the cone, and you could always count on him to finish up any extra food left on the table after a holiday dinner so you didn’t have to pack up leftovers. Though he lived to be 100, it still feels like he is gone too soon and he will be sorely missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Predeceased by his parents; his wife of 53 years, Hazel; his brother and sister-in-law, Peter and Camila Dykovitz; and his sister-in-law, Doris Siedenburg, Stanley is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Stanley E. and Nikki Dykovitz of Hamilton, NJ; his granddaughter, Stephanie Hunt and her husband, Grady, of Hamilton, NJ; his grandson, Steven Dykovitz and his wife, Lauren, of Sewell, NJ; his “GGD” (great granddaughter), Natalie Abbott, of Hamilton NJ; his brother-in-law, Charles Siedenburg, of South Plainfield, NJ; his nieces, Deborah Wagner and her husband, Joseph, of Edison, NJ and Donna Krebs and her husband, Thomas, of Rahway, NJ; his nephew, Charles Siedenburg and his wife, Amy, of Metuchen, NJ; several great nieces and great nephews; his great-grandpups, Oakley, Lucy and Ace; and many friends.

Due to inclement weather, funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Brockett Funeral Home, 203 Hampton Road, Southampton,. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stanley’s memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or garysinisefoundation.org/donate.