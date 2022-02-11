What to Do on the North Fork This Week: February 11–15, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy days of fun and enlightening North Fork events and activities this week, February 11–15, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

ChocoVino Valentine’s Day Dinner at Long Island Aquarium

Friday, February 11, 7 p.m.

Waltz your sweetheart and your tastebuds over to the Long Island Aquarium, where you’ll enjoy a five-course, chef-inspired gourmet dinner alongside beautiful sea life. Each course is accompanied by a Raphael Wine vintage and a sweet taste of chocolate. Reservations are required.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

100 Days of Jazz at Sound View Greenport

Friday & Saturday, February 11 & 12, 7–9 p.m.

Join Sammy Buttons and Bernell Jones as they entertain you in the Piano Bar of the Sound View Inn as part of the 100 Days of Jazz series. You can also find the musicians practicing around the property throughout the weekend!

58775 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com

Oysters & Bubbles: Blanc de Blancs Release Party

Saturday, February 12, noon–4 p.m.

Join Bedell Cellars for this celebration of freshly shucked oysters and half-priced glasses of the newly released 2017 Blanc de Blancs. Bedell is known for its beautiful ambiance and knowledgeable staff.

36225 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

For the Love of Beer Valentine’s Day Event

Saturday, February 12, 3–6 p.m.

Bring your elegantly paired or fabulously single self over to Greenport Harbor Brewing Co., where you can enjoy superb beers on tap, oysters and live music by New Life Crisis. If you need a gift to take home, have no fear — the event includes bouquets by True Elizabeth Flowers, treats from Disset Chocolates and jewelry from Joanne Stoecker Design all available for purchase.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Gene Casey at the Jamesport Farm Brewery

Saturday, February 12, 5 p.m.

You won’t want to miss the twangy, rockin’ sound of Gene Casey or the delicious craft beers at Jamesport Farm Brewery. Admission is $5 and seating is first-come, first-served.

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 844-632-2337, jfbrewery.com

A Broadway Valentine

Saturday, February 12, 8 p.m.

There’s no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than some fabulous Broadway love songs. Join the Suffolk Theater for an evening of selections from shows like Wicked, Waitress and Jersey Boys. Call ahead to have your favorite wine or Champagne waiting for you when you arrive.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Macaron & Wine Pairing Featuring Petite + Sweet Macarons at Sannino

Friday, February 11, noon

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the true East End style by pairing four Petite + Sweet custom macarons with four Sannino Vineyard wines. The cost is $40 per person and $34 for wine club members. Purchase your tickets in advance online.

15971 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-743-8282, sanninovineyard.com

East End Food Market

Saturday, February 12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Stroll through the market every Saturday to sample local food, wine and craft vendors. There is live music, activities and a chance to learn more about the community.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-727-7600, riverheadmarket.org

Cultural Landscape Walking Tour: West Side

Saturday, February 12, 9:30–11:30 p.m.

Enjoy this invigorating walking tour of Hallock State Park Preserve. You’ll view historic hedgerows and even stand on the land where Long Island’s only battle of the War of 1812 took place. Call ahead for details and reservations. Rain or snow cancels the

program.

6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/parks/hallock

International Spice & Cheese Workshop

Saturday, February 12, 2 p.m.

Enjoy this spicy in-person opportunity to learn about fresh and ripened artisanal and farm stand cheeses. You’ll also get information on loose herbs and spices from around the world. And yes, samples will be provided!

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Valentine North Fork Country Barn Dance

Saturday, February 12, 7:30–10:30 p.m.

Swing your sweetheart on over to Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, where you’ll learn new line-dancing moves and enjoy the beautiful barn atmosphere. Tickets are $15 and you can feel free to bring your own snacks and drinks.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Cupcakes & Wine at Pindar

Sunday, February 13, noon-3 p.m.

This event brings together two North Fork classics: three handmade cupcakes from the Blue Duck Bakery carefully paired with three Pindar Vineyards wines. There are three seatings but space is limited. Advanced registration is required.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Wine & Chocolate Tasting at Clovis Point

Sunday, February 13, noon–6:30 p.m.

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with a little wine and chocolate? You and your heart’s pairing can head on over to Clovis Point Vineyard, where your favorite glasses of bubbly will be matched with sweet treats from North Fork Chocolate Company. Tickets are $25 and $20 for Wine Club members. Be sure to register ahead of time.

1935 Main Road, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Chocolate & Wine With Disset Chocolate

Monday, February 14, 1–2:30 p.m.

Ring in Valentine’s Day in style at Rose Hill Vineyards & Inn, where your $55 ticket will get you four wines and a piece of chocolate exclusively designed to go with each one. You’ll also enjoy conversations with experts on chocolates and winemaking. Register online ahead of time.

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, dissetchocolate.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Friday Night Dialogue: The Leiber Collection

Friday, February 11, 7–8 p.m.

Join Ann Fristoe Stewart, museum director and curator of the Leiber Collection, as she leads a virtual presentation exploring the love and creativity of a fascinating couple. Their work includes sculptures, crystal-covered handbags and landscapes.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Chair & Restorative Yoga

Monday, February 14, 10–11:15 a.m.

Chair yoga can help you to improve your mood, flexibility and blood pressure. The event is a hybrid, and you can register ahead of time for Zoom info. Be sure to bring a yoga mat, towel and chair to the meeting.

53709 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Prevent The Events: Be Heart Smart on Zoom

Tuesday, February 15, 7–8 p.m.

Join Dr. Guy Mintz, Northwell Health’s director of cardiovascular health and lipidology, as he talks about risk factors for heart disease, as well as diagnostic tests and treatments. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Valentine’s Antiques Fine Art & Crafts Fair

Saturday, February 12, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Old Town Arts & Crafts Guild presents a Valentine’s Day fair at the Peconic Recreation Center. Exhibits include photography, pottery, jewelry, quilts, knits, silver, vintage treasures and more. Admission is free, and refreshments are available.

970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-734-6382, oldtownguild.org

Farms Across America

On view through February 27

Don’t miss one of the last weekends to head over to the Alex Ferrone Gallery for this exhibit of photography, paintings, mixed media and sculptures showcasing farms throughout the United States. The museum is open Friday through Sunday from noon–5 p.m. or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Dan’s Reimagined at East End Arts

On view through March 4

The covers of Dan’s Papers have long been an iconic representation of the East End. Join East End Arts members as they reimagine the artwork of past covers, exploring a wide variety of mediums.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

