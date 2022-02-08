In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
Episode 65: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Julie Wilcox, health and wellness entrepreneur, writer, expert and author of The WinWin Diet: How to Be Plant-Based and Still Eat What You Love (Post Hill Press, 2022). She is also an East Hampton homeowner and the founder of Julie Wilcox Wellness, a consulting company that champions personalized, sustainable practices for holistic healthy living for global clients.