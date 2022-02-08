Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Episode 65: This week on “Dan’s Talks,” Dan speaks with Julie Wilcox, health and wellness entrepreneur, writer, expert and author of The WinWin Diet: How to Be Plant-Based and Still Eat What You Love (Post Hill Press, 2022). She is also an East Hampton homeowner and the founder of Julie Wilcox Wellness, a consulting company that champions personalized, sustainable practices for holistic healthy living for global clients.

