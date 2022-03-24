Top 5 East End Family & Kids Events: March 26–29, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Bring your kids out some good, old fashioned East End family fun at our top five events this week, March 26–29, 2022 — and don’t miss our list of 10 go-to venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Nature Exploration: East Hampton Village Nature Trail

Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m.

Little explorers ages 6 and older, as well as teens and adults, can enjoy this invigorating walk along the East Hampton Village Nature Trail. Once a bucolic private Japanese garden, this part of Hook Pond was opened to the public during the 1940s. Learn about local plants and animals, as well as how to feed domesticated ducks. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Enter The Starlab

Saturday, March 26, 1-2 p.m.

Your little ones in grades 4–6 can enjoy an inflatable planetarium where they can explore the night sky and name the constellations. Tickets are free but advanced registration is required.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. eventbrite.com/e/enter-the-starlab-tickets-176671478147

Frogs of Long Island

Saturday, March 26, 1-1:45

Your little tadpoles in grades K–8 can hop on over to the John Jermain Memorial Library, where they will learn about the nine species of frogs that call Long Island home. Anatomy, amphibians and history will all be discussed. Advanced registration is required.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Women’s History Month Heroines Collage

Monday, March 28

Your teen can stop by the East Hampton Library and pick up print pictures or get creative by creating their own renderings of fictional females. They can then add them to the YA meeting room bulletin board.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Beaded Windchimes

Tuesday, March 29, 4-4:45 p.m.

Celebrate the windy days of spring at the Rogers Memorial Library, where your kiddo in grades 1–5 can make a colorful beaded wind chime to hang at home. Advanced registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Eckart’s Luncheonette

If you’re out and about during the day, take your little ones over to Eckart’s luncheonette, where breakfast and lunch are always available. Your juniors can enjoy burgers, omelets and chocolate pancakes to their hearts’ delight. And make sure to save room for an old-fashioned milkshake for dessert.

162 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach 631-288-9491, sites.google.com/view/eckartsluncheonette

Long Island Aquarium

Don’t miss this season’s fantastic indoor exhibits that include an Amazon rainforest, birds and coral reefs. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online. There’s special pricing for children and seniors.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Mitchell Park

Bring your little gliders on over to Mitchell Park, where they can enjoy an ice skating rink and antique carousel. Public sessions are Monday through Friday from 3–5 p.m. and on the weekends from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. The ice-skating rink’s availability is weather-dependent. While you’re there, check out the Greenport Carousel, which is open from 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

236 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

Nick & Toni’s

If you’re looking for a great night out with the kiddos, enjoy the plentiful, family-style feasts at Nick & Toni’s, an East Hampton favorite. Guests rave about the attentive service and fresh ingredients.

136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

North Fork Doughnut Company

Roll your family over to this North Fork favorite for delicious doughnuts made fresh every day. Get your fingers on delicious seasonal flavors like churro, cinnamon sugar and black raspberry jelly.

100 Love Lane, Mattituck. 631-298-7941, nofodoco.com

Ryders Wings & Things

If you’re looking for some fun flavors, check out the poppin’ appetizers, specialty sauces, quesadillas and nachos at Ryder’s. Of course, you can get your goodies to go if you’re having a busy day of Hamptons fun!

283 Springs Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-329-2500, ryderswings.com

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under 10 will appreciate this opportunity to get out for the day. Check out their website for open play sessions when kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

The Wharf Shop

Parents and young folks who can’t get enough of that vintage toy shop feel will relish in a trip to this Sag Harbor favorite. Collections of crafts, stuffed animals and mini-dollhouses make this a must-see for collectors.

69A Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0420, wharfshop.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond