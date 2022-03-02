Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out with the kids and enjoy our top five family and kid-friendly events in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, March 4–8, 2022, as well as some must-visit East End venues.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Celebrate Women’s History Month: Headstrong Hallie

Friday, March 4

Join The Rogers Memorial Library as they prepare to celebrate Women’s History Month with stories of extraordinary heroes and trailblazers. Headstrong Hallie is about the first female fire guard. You can access the reading via the library’s Facebook page or website and no registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Fabulous Finger Puppets With Erin O’Connor

Friday, March 4, 1–2 p.m.

Your kiddo ages 8–10 will use embroidery and felt to create colorful finger puppets in the community room of the Amagansett Library. Be sure to register ahead of time as space is limited.

215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, [email protected].org, amagansettlibrary.org

Leprechaun Door Craft

Friday, March 4, 4–5 p.m.

Your little leprechaun in grades K–5 can hop on over to the lower level of the John Jermain Memorial Library, where they will paint a door for a leprechaun to come to visit. Advanced registration is required.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

NYSSMA Masterclass

Monday, March 7, 5:30–7:30 p.m.

If your kiddo ages 10 and up is gearing up for the NYSSMA festival, they won’t want to miss this masterclass for all levels. The workshop will focus on choosing a song to best suit your range, vocal technique and sight-reading. Register online ahead of time.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, hisawyer.com/marketplace/activity-set/284228

St. Patrick’s Day Sensory Jar

Tuesday, March 8, 4–5 p.m.

Your young artist in grades 6–8 will be turning green for the chance to create a St. Patrick’s Day sensory jar. The event is free but registration is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Activities on the East End

The All-Star

Beyond your typical bowling experience, The All-Star offers options like Hyperbowling, which is an impressive blend of electronics, lights and sensors that will take your kiddos’ games to the next level. There’s also an All-American grill with burgers, pizzas and drinks for all.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4234, theallstargrill.com

Boom! Burger

You can’t go wrong with the wide array of clever appetizers, dipping sauces and burger options at this Hamptons favorite. Nutella sandwiches, fried PB&J and deep-fried pop tarts are also part of the tasty fun.

85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and claw, as well as bowling lanes. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Kiddos who love a good pancake won’t want to miss this East End favorite. Seasonal pancakes are made from scratch and served with delicious homemade items like buttermilk biscuits, jam and smoothies.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Mattitaco

Little ones who love Mexican will have a fiesta at this North Fork favorite. The menu includes a number of kid-friendly options including tacos, quesadillas and pizzas. Parents can enjoy pitchers of margaritas and sangria.

10560 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More

Polish off a weekend of winter fun on the East End with this East Hampton favorite. Your whole family will appreciate down-home classics like fried chicken and hush puppies. Kiddos can choose from the jazzy soda selection and parents can sample the local beer.

199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-604-6470, smokinwolfbbq.com

Southampton Ice Skating Rink

Brrr-ing your little athletes over to the Southampton Ice Skating rink for some serious winter fun. Check out the website for public skate sessions and reserve your spot ahead of time. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for kiddos during the week and $20 for everyone on the weekends. You can also rent your own hockey or figure skates for $5.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Stevenson’s Toys & Games

Enjoy a unique selection of toys, electronics and games at this East Hampton favorite. Free gift wrap is also available!

66 Newton Lane, Suite C, East Hampton. 631-527-7772, stevensonstoys.com

Uncle Joe’s Pizza

After a day of invigorating Hamptons winter fun, head on over to Uncle Joe’s Pizza, where you and your little ones can enjoy a wide variety of gourmet pizza, pasta and chicken dishes.

42 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-1234, unclejoeshb.com

Wednesday’s Table

Parents rave about the kid-friendly eats at Wednesday’s Table. Little diner options include riffs on mac and cheese, toasted PB&J and jumbo hot dogs. There are also plenty of fun keep-you-warm drinks like flavored hot chocolate and mulled apple cider.

53345 Main Road, Southold. 631-876-5251, wednesdays-table.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.