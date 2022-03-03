Hamptons Event & Activity Highlights: March 4–8, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons is brimming with fun and exciting activities and cultural events this week, so plan accordingly with these highlights from March 4–8, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Charles Certain at Wölffer Estate

Friday, March 4, 5–8 p.m.

Cozy up for a candlelight Friday complete with live music at Wölffer Estate. Enjoy a stylish atmosphere, superb wines and excellent to-go options.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Paris Ray at Cowfish

Friday, March 4, 6–9 p.m.

Head over to Cowfish to hear Paris Ray, a talented Long Island singer-songwriter.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

John Avlon: Lincoln and the Fight for Peace

Friday, March 4, 6:30 p.m.

Join author, pundit and Sag Harbor resident John Avlon as he talks about his new and highly acclaimed book about Lincoln’s plan to restore lasting peace after the Civil War, including his belief that “there is more that unites us than divides us.” Avlon edited the Daily Beast from 2013 to 2018 and is now an analyst for CNN.

38 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Creative Studio Sky, Earth and Water: Meaning in Landscape

Friday, March 4, 1–3 p.m.

Join artist Eric Dever while you create landscapes using mixed media and collage. Advanced registration, medical-grade masks and proof of vaccination are required.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Parade Fundraiser

Saturday, March 5, 7–11 p.m.

Don’t miss this spectacular fundraiser featuring DJ Michael, percussionist George and saxophonist Sanford. Enjoy raffles, cash prizes and more at The Claddagh Irish pub in Westhampton Beach.

141 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0610, whbstpats.com/fundraiser

Sagaponack Sunset Electric Bike Experience

Tuesday, March 8, 3–5 p.m.

Enjoy this luxurious tour of the colorful landscapes of the Hamptons. Meet in the village parking behind Candy Kitchen and get fitted for your electric bike before commencing your 14-mile guided tour all the way to the pavilion at Sagg Main Beach.

99 School Street Parking Lot, Bridgehampton.631-657-2200, electricbikesagogo.com/sagaponack

VIRTUAL EVENTS

A Taste of Spring: Creamed Chicken and Jo’s Pesto

Sunday, March 6, 12 p.m.

Join acclaimed cook and vegetable gardener Aaron Bertelson as he provides seasonal recipes and gives advice for veggie cultivation. Register ahead of time for the link.

631-537-8200, madoo.org

More Than a Pretty Face! Picasso and Modern Portraits Workshop

Tuesday, March 8, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Discover the art of Picasso via Zoom and build your own expressive face using a paper collage. You’ll need to bring a board for your picture, assorted paper, glue and scissors. Be sure to register ahead of time!

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Guided Tour of the Watermill Center

Friday, March 4, 2:30 p.m.

Sport your sturdy shoes for a tour of this world-class art facility that takes place both inside and out. You’ll view a carefully curated art collection, manicured grounds and an extensive library.

39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

OUTCROPPING: Indigenous Art Now

On view through April 9

Enjoy this multimedia exhibition presented by the Southampton Arts Center that explores Shinnecock artists together with Indigenous creatives from a wide array of sovereign nations. The works explore native issues that include triumphs and struggles.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Maren Hassinger at Dia Bridgehampton

On view through May 30

The work of Maren Hassinger spans five decades and explores connections between ecology, humanity and identity. Hassinger lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook Southampton during the 1990s. This installation includes hanging fabric panels, bush sculptures and photography.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1476, diaart.org

