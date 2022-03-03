Hamptons Event & Activity Highlights: March 4–8, 2022

The Hamptons is brimming with fun and exciting activities and cultural events this week, so plan accordingly with these highlights from March 4–8, 2022.
LIVE SHOWS
Charles Certain at Wölffer Estate
Friday, March 4, 5–8 p.m.
Cozy up for a candlelight Friday complete with live music at Wölffer Estate. Enjoy a stylish atmosphere, superb wines and excellent to-go options.
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com
Paris Ray at Cowfish
Friday, March 4, 6–9 p.m.
Head over to Cowfish to hear Paris Ray, a talented Long Island singer-songwriter.
258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com
John Avlon: Lincoln and the Fight for Peace
Friday, March 4, 6:30 p.m.
Join author, pundit and Sag Harbor resident John Avlon as he talks about his new and highly acclaimed book about Lincoln’s plan to restore lasting peace after the Civil War, including his belief that “there is more that unites us than divides us.” Avlon edited the Daily Beast from 2013 to 2018 and is now an analyst for CNN.
38 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org
FUN ACTIVITIES
Creative Studio Sky, Earth and Water: Meaning in Landscape
Friday, March 4, 1–3 p.m.
Join artist Eric Dever while you create landscapes using mixed media and collage. Advanced registration, medical-grade masks and proof of vaccination are required.
279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org
Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Parade Fundraiser
Saturday, March 5, 7–11 p.m.
Don’t miss this spectacular fundraiser featuring DJ Michael, percussionist George and saxophonist Sanford. Enjoy raffles, cash prizes and more at The Claddagh Irish pub in Westhampton Beach.
141 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0610, whbstpats.com/fundraiser
Sagaponack Sunset Electric Bike Experience
Tuesday, March 8, 3–5 p.m.
Enjoy this luxurious tour of the colorful landscapes of the Hamptons. Meet in the village parking behind Candy Kitchen and get fitted for your electric bike before commencing your 14-mile guided tour all the way to the pavilion at Sagg Main Beach.
99 School Street Parking Lot, Bridgehampton.631-657-2200, electricbikesagogo.com/sagaponack
VIRTUAL EVENTS
A Taste of Spring: Creamed Chicken and Jo’s Pesto
Sunday, March 6, 12 p.m.
Join acclaimed cook and vegetable gardener Aaron Bertelson as he provides seasonal recipes and gives advice for veggie cultivation. Register ahead of time for the link.
631-537-8200, madoo.org
More Than a Pretty Face! Picasso and Modern Portraits Workshop
Tuesday, March 8, 6:30–7:30 p.m.
Discover the art of Picasso via Zoom and build your own expressive face using a paper collage. You’ll need to bring a board for your picture, assorted paper, glue and scissors. Be sure to register ahead of time!
631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org
ART EXHIBITIONS
Guided Tour of the Watermill Center
Friday, March 4, 2:30 p.m.
Sport your sturdy shoes for a tour of this world-class art facility that takes place both inside and out. You’ll view a carefully curated art collection, manicured grounds and an extensive library.
39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org
OUTCROPPING: Indigenous Art Now
On view through April 9
Enjoy this multimedia exhibition presented by the Southampton Arts Center that explores Shinnecock artists together with Indigenous creatives from a wide array of sovereign nations. The works explore native issues that include triumphs and struggles.
25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org
Maren Hassinger at Dia Bridgehampton
On view through May 30
The work of Maren Hassinger spans five decades and explores connections between ecology, humanity and identity. Hassinger lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook Southampton during the 1990s. This installation includes hanging fabric panels, bush sculptures and photography.
23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1476, diaart.org
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.