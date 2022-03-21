Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Jane Rothchild, Businesswoman & TV Producer

Jane Rothchild
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 71: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jane Rothchild, former real estate broker, businesswoman and Emmy-winning television producer. Rothchild is a “Triangulite,” which is to say she has homes located at all three points on the Golden Triangle — the Hamptons (specifically Springs), Manhattan and Palm Beach.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Jane Rothchild, Businesswoman and Television producer – Episode 71

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

