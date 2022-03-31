Stony Brook Medicine Hospitals Honored for LGBTQ+ Care

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) and its affiliates on the East End are being recognized for exceptional care in treating LGBTQ+ patients in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

SBUH, which includes Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) and Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital (SBELIH) in Greenport, have been named “LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leaders” for 2022 in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 15th anniversary edition of the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI).

“I am incredibly proud of the integral role Stony Brook University Hospital has played in supporting the LGBTQ+ community,” said Carol A. Gomes, chief executive officer for Stony Brook University Hospital.

Stony Brook collaborated with more than 30 locally based organizations and community leaders to complete the LGBTQ+ Health Needs Assessment Survey, which aimed to provide Long Island’s LGBTQ+ community with an opportunity to express their healthcare needs. It also continues to grow its dynamic LGBTQ+ Committee and in May 2021, relaunched SBSH’s Edie Windsor Healthcare Center, which has provided care for the LGBTQ+ community and those with HIV since the 1990s.