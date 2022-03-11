Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: March 11–17, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and enjoy days and nights of fun on the North Fork at these entertaining and enriching events and activities this week, March 11–17, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Cassie House at Bistro 72

Friday, March 11, 5–8 p.m.

Cassandra House is a singer-songwriter with a soulful sound. Bistro 72 is a groovy lounge in Hotel Indigo with plenty of delightful nibbles and cocktails. Together, they make for a North Fork evening that can’t be beaten!

1830 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-639-3325, bistro-72.com

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge

Friday, March 11, 8 p.m.

John Lodge is a singer-songwriter, vocalist and bass guitarist for the legendary rock band The Moody Blues. All tickets are $65 and the doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

2nd Annual Twin Fork Beer Co. St. Patrick’s Day Party

Saturday, March 12, 1–5 p.m.

Everyone’s Irish this weekend at Twin Fork Beer Co., where your $35 ticket includes live music by the Jay Shepard Band, corned beef and cabbage platters with plenty of sides and your first drink.

804 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. twinforkbeer.com

George Tebbett at Osprey’s Dominion

Sunday, March 12, 1–4 p.m.

Don’t miss this fabulous local guitarist at Osprey’s Dominion’s toasty tasting room, complete with large windows overlooking the great lawn and vines.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Erin Chase at Pindar Vineyards

Sunday, March 13, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy live music in the elegant tasting room of Pindar Vineyards. Erin Chase is known for her rock-style raspy vocals.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Marigrace Dineen at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, March 13, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy the dreamy, gritty sounds of Marigrace Dineen at Jason’s Vineyard, which is known for its affordable wine tastings and friendly staff.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Slide Into St. Patrick’s Day With The Tom and Lisa Band

Sunday, March 13, 1–5 p.m.

There’s no better way to celebrate the greenest of holidays than with the relaxing sounds and cover songs of the Tom and Lisa Band at the Jamesport Farm Brewery. You’ll enjoy pints, ciders and cocktails in a groovy atmosphere.

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m.

Don your finest green gear for this free event featuring marching bands, vintage cars and Irish Dancers. The parade route will start on Main Road (Route 25) from Eugene’s Lane to the Cutchogue Green.

Main Road, Cutchogue. 516-885-9138, northforkchamber.org

Under The Tuscan Sunday

Sunday, March 13, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Join Terra Vite Winery for this class on palate calibration, Italy and the North Fork. You’ll enjoy five wine tastings, a welcome Apertivo and light snacks. The class will take place outside if weather permits and indoors if it rains.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Author Talk: Recovering My True Self

Sunday, March 13, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to talk with Melissa Mayer, a holistic physical therapist and author of the book Recovering My True Self, which tells the story of her transformation journey after donating a kidney to her husband. Books will be available for purchase and refreshments will be served. No registration is required.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-744-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Long Island Bridal Expo

Sunday, March 13, 5–8 p.m.

If you or someone you know is tying the knot in the near future, you won’t want to miss this special event at Atlantis Banquets and Events. You’ll meet over 60 top professionals, including dressmakers, photographers and DJs. Limousines will be on display. Register in advance for free or pay $10 at the door.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. atlantisbanquetsandevents.com

Shelter Island Bike Experience

Monday, March 14, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Enjoy this invigorating ride beginning at the Greenport MTA Parking Lot, where you’ll get fitted for your Royal Dutch Gazelle E-Bike. Next, you’ll voyage on a ferry boat to Shelter Island, where you’ll glide past gingerbread houses and waterfront mansions. You’ll also pay a special visit to historic Sylvester Manor Educational Farm before hopping back on the ferry to end your morning.

426 Fourth Street, Greenport. 347-949-2798, electricbikesagogo.com

Friends’ Irish Tea

Wednesday, March 16, noon–2 p.m.

Your fee of $20 includes sandwiches, scones and a sparkling beverage along with a presentation by Margaret M. Johnson, author of Teatime in Ireland. You can bring your own teacup if you want to be extra fancy.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Adults 21+ Roller Skating

Wednesday, March 16, 5:30–8 p.m.

Strap on your green wheelies and head on over to the Greenport American Legion, where your $10 ticket will get you limitless trips around the rink as well as a free skate rental. You can also bring your own skates if you choose to.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Virtual Body Sculpting With Claire

Sunday, March 13, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Tone your muscles and get energized with this virtual class that’s suitable for all ages and ranges of motion. A Zoom link will be sent to you after you register.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Chair & Restorative Yoga

Monday, March 14, 10–11:15 a.m.

Engage your mind, decrease stress and gain flexibility during this class that takes place both in-person and via Zoom. Registration is free and you’ll need a yoga mat or towel.

53709 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Tai Chi With Denise Gillies

Wednesday, March 16, 5–6 p.m.

This tai chi class involves easy-to-follow movements that improve balance, flexibility and concentration via Zoom. Register ahead of time online.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Reiki Energy Movement Class

Thursday, March 17, 10:30–11:15 a.m.

Enjoy this unique new Zoom experience that’s a combination of reiki, chair-qigong and meditation. Reiki is an energy healing technique that reduces stress and promotes relaxation. The class is the first in a series of Thursday night presentations.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Farms Across America

Through March 13, 2022

Join the Alex Ferrone Gallery for this extended exhibit of photography, paintings, mixed media and sculptures showcasing farms throughout the United States. The museum is open Fridays to Sundays from noon-5 p.m. or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

A Million Little Pieces

Through May 20

Join VSOP Galleries for viewing the work of artists like Karen Arm, Kanik Chung and Kelly Franke. Call ahead for a viewing appointment.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.