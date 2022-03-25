Things to Do on the North Fork This Week: March 25–30, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out of the house and have some fun on the North Fork this week at all sorts of events and activities March 25–30, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Ladies Night Bunco

Friday, March 25, 6–9 p.m.

If it’s been a long winter, get the gals together and head on over to the Terra Vite Winery, where you’ll play a fun-filled dice game with NoFo Mamma while sipping on some bubbly.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Brecknock Bridal Boutique Wedding Showcase

Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

The showcase is free to all members of the community who are planning a wedding or other celebration on the East End and will feature over 30 premier wedding vendors from the area, including caterers, photographers, florists, stylists, décor specialists, bakers and more. Select vendors will be offering incentives to couples who book services as a result of the showcase. The popular event will feature complimentary mimosas and food samplings, live music by the Gordon Dukes Band, a bridal fashion show courtesy of North Fork Bridal Shoppe and more. Creative and locally inspired wedding favors, a photo booth and food and floral inspirations will also be sprinkled throughout the venue.

1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. 631-663-8788, brecknockhall.com/bridal-boutique-2022

Waffles & Wine

Saturday, March 26, noon–3 p.m.

Your $30 ticket includes three delectable waffles from the North Fork Chocolate Company paired with three Pindar wines. Advanced registration is required.

300 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-729-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Gene Casey at the Jamesport Farm Brewery

Saturday, March 26, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy the rockin’ tunes of Gene Casey under a heated tent at the Jamesport Farm Brewery. Admission is $5.

5873 Sound Avenue, Northville. 844-532-2337, jfbrewery.com

The Earthtones at Clovis Point Vineyard

Saturday, March 26, 1–5:30 p.m.

Clovis Point Vineyard is known for its beautiful, garden-like setting. The Earthtones are famous for their rockin’ sounds and covers. Together, they make for a North Fork afternoon that can’t be beaten.

1935 NY-25, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

TJ Brown at Osprey’s Dominion

Saturday, March 26, 1–4 p.m.

Join acoustic musician TJ Brown as he performs soft rock and country music from the 1970s and ’80s. Meanwhile, sip on some bubbly and enjoy the atmosphere at Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Who Are Those Guys at Greenport Harbor Brewery

Saturday, March 26, 47 p.m.

Join this neo-classic rock band as they perform original music with their classic rock sound. Meanwhile, enjoy original IPAs and ales at one of Long Island’s favorite breweries.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Live at the Indigo With Matt Marshak

Saturday, March 26, 6–9 p.m.

Join rockin’ musician Matt Marshak at Bistro 72, where you can enjoy lovely cocktails and bites in Riverhead’s Hotel Indigo.

1830 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2200, indigoeastend.com

Amber Ferrari: Joplin’s Pearl

Saturday, March 26, 8 p.m.

Fans of Janice Joplin won’t want to miss Amber Ferrari’s tribute at the Suffolk Theater. Tickets are $55–$59 and the doors open at 6:30 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Tommy Campo at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, March 27, 1–5 p.m.

Join Tommy Campo as he entertains you with some of your favorite classic rock, soul and blues at Jason’s Vineyard. Meanwhile, enjoy the perfect atmosphere for kicking back with a glass and some friends.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Yoga with Rosemary

Wednesday, March 30, 5:30–6:45 p.m.

Join certified instructor Rosemary Martilotta at the Mattituck Laurel Library, where she will lead you in poses that support postural alignment, conscious breathing and deep relaxation. A single session is $15 and you can pay in cash at the circulation desk.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Adults Only 21+ Roller Skating

Wednesday, March 30, 6–8 p.m.

Your $10 ticket includes trips around the rink as well as a skate rental, or you can bring your own wheels. Only cash is accepted at the door.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Spring Cooking With Chef Rob

Sunday, March 27, 2–3:30 p.m.

Take a bite out of spring with this delicious cooking class featuring Chef Rob at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. He will be preparing dishes like Shrimp and Penne Pasta with Basil Cream Sauce and a Roasted Zucchini Flatbread with Arugala Goat Cheese and Toasted Almonds. You’ll get samples to eat at the library or take home.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Bird Walk

Saturday, March 26, 9–11:30 a.m.

Celebrate spring with a 3-mile bird walk that includes sightings of lots of seasonal feathers. View lingering winter birds as well as early migrants to the area.

6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/parks/hallock

It’s Almost Spring: Forrest Bathing Walk at Down’s Farm Preserve

Saturday, March 26, noon–1:30 p.m.

Join Linda Lombardo of Wild Heart Nature Connection for an early spring walk at Down’s Farm Preserve. Lower your stress, connect with nature and strengthen your immune system through exercise and mindfulness.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. groupfortheeastend.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Brunch Poems With Vivian Eyre

Friday, March 25, 10:30 a.m.

Register ahead of time for the Zoom link to another installment of monthly “Brunch Poems” with renowned local author Vivian Eyre. This month’s author is Lynda Hull.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Shakespeare in Community

Saturday, March 26, 12:30 p.m.

Join writer Becky Cole as she leads a discussion of A Winter’s Tale, a late Shakespeare play that blends comedy, tragedy and romance. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Poetry Street

Saturday, March 26, 3–5 p.m.

If you love to write and share your poetry or just want to listen, join this hybrid event at the Riverhead Library via Zoom. Register ahead of time for log-in info.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Chair & Restorative Yoga

Monday, March 28, 10–11:15 a.m.

Pull up a chair and a yoga mat for this special hybrid activity engaging your mind, body and spirit. The event is free and a Zoom link will be sent once you register.

53709 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Spring Series 2022

Saturday & Sunday, March 26 & 27

Don’t miss your chance to take in fascinating works celebrating the coming of spring. Viewings are by appointment.

311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Beyond The Gates: Long Island’s Grand Estates of Yesteryear

On view through June 25

Explore aerial photography showcasing the homes built by some of Long Island’s most well-known families, including the Vanderbilts, Roosevelts and Woolworths. The estates are still celebrated today for their beauty and grandeur.

300 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-729-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.