Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s a no-brainer that East End home and property owners, landscapers, builders and folks from any related industries will be visiting the more than 100 exciting vendors and exhibitors at the Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show this weekend, April 23–24 on the Stony Brook University Southampton campus. But one question remains for attendees: Will there be anything good to eat?

Along with the dozens of companies represented inside, and some fun outdoor activities, the show is welcoming a handful of food trucks this year with an array of sweet, savory and refreshing treats!

To help plan your days of delectable dining on Saturday and Sunday, here’s a rundown of the East End food trucks who are coming to the Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show and some of their specialties.

Meats Meat

Established in 2016 and hailing from Mattituck on the North Fork, this popular food truck offers traditional barbecue done right — all prepared from scratch by the capable hands of pit master Larry “Meat” Mondello. The self-taught chef developed his unique recipes over years of experimentation as a hobbyist using his own, handmade backyard smoker, never limited by the demands of a busy restaurant or culinary education program. Now, fans of the truck look forward to Meat pulling in with smoker in tow, ready to make his fantastic, “low and slow” eats, such as pulled pork or pulled chicken sandwiches, brisket, sausage, wings, hotdogs, sliders and epic sides (bacon jalapeño mac & cheese is a winner!) and desserts, like banana pudding and mini pies. If you like what you taste this weekend, consider visiting the Meats Meat BBQ shop in Mattituck (13175 Main Road). 631-298-7251, meatsmeat.com

Golden Jalapenos Tex Mex

One of the newest Tex Mex restaurants to open on the East End, located in Calverton, this food truck is bringing their special brand of yum to the Dan’s Home & Garden Show! Their mission is to give customers delicious food in the authentic Mexican tradition with efficiency, courtesy and smiles. The Golden Jalapenos’ café serves incredible ribs, rotisserie chicken, tacos, fajitas and all the other dishes one might expect from a fully stocked Mexican restaurant — plus a range of creative breakfast burritos, burgers and even smoothies. They also offer various gluten-free items, a kids menu and home-made dessert, including churros and tres leches. After trying Golden Jalapenos Tex Mex at the show, visit them at the Calverton Commons Shopping Center (4486 Middle Country Road). 631-740-9500, goldenjalapenoscafe.com

Grillin’ Villain

This classic, deli-style food truck will squash any craving, with breakfast all day — including egg sandwiches, three-egg omelets, hash browns and meats — special “out of this world” grilled sandwiches named after famous mobsters, crime families and gangs (villains), such as Lucky Luciano (grilled roast beef, mozzarella cheese, grilled onions on toasted garlic roll), Dutch Schultz (grilled ham, turkey and swiss cheese on grilled roll), Sammie the Bull (burger with fries or onion rings) and The Triad (teriyaki marinated slice steak, on a roll with mozzarella cheese), to name a few of many. Also try their fried shrimp (The Capo), grilled hotdogs, coffee and other beverages. 631-921-6899, grillinvillainfoodtruck.com

Mister Softee

Anyone who needs Mister Softee explained to them may not have had a very happy childhood. One of the largest soft ice cream franchises in the United States, this inveterate ice cream vendor has been delighting children and adults alike with delicious ice cream since 1956. Just listen for Les Waas’ iconic 1960s-era Mister Softee ice cream truck jingle and point yourself in that direction! Cones, shakes, sundaes and more will sweeten everyone’s days this weekend. mistersofteehamptons.com

Islandwide Palm Trees will also be serving water to Home Show guests from their sample outdoor tiki bar! 631-714-7256, islandwidepalmtrees.com

The Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show combines everything home and garden related and the opportunity to meet important business owners who are on-site to showcase their services and unique product offerings — all a home needs to be luxurious, durable, attractive, cost-effective, energy efficient and technologically advanced. The show brings together every sector of the home improvement industry under one roof (and outside), and provides a wealth of networking opportunities, information and contacts for home related goods and services in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Join us at Stony Brook University’s Southampton campus (70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton) on Saturday and Sunday, April 23–24 from 10 a.m.–6 p.m on both days.

Visit DansHomeShow.com for more info.