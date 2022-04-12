Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Last week, we shared what delectable dining options several Hamptons and North Fork restaurants have planned for Passover and Easter 2022, but if you’re still hungry for more, we’re happy to oblige. Consider these enticing East End dining experiences this holiday.

HAMPTONS

MTK Lobster House is serving a la carte brunch specials in celebration of Easter on Sunday, April 17 from 10:30 a.m.–4 p.m. The regular lunch menu will also be available. Specials include smoked salmon eggs Benedict, shrimp and spinach frittata, French toast and fluke Milanese. Reservations are recommended. 29 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-808-3639, mtklobsterhouse.com

L&W Market is offering Easter and Passover to-go. All orders must be placed in advance of pickup times on Friday, April 15 from 2–4 p.m. (Passover), April 16 from 2–4 p.m. (Passover and Easter) and April 17 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. (Easter). The a la carte Passover menu includes Grandma Weiner’s chopped liver, matzo ball soup, charoset, red wine braised brisket, Sagaponack baby carrots, chocolate and almond macaroons and olive oil lemon cake with strawberry compote. Easter menu options include deviled eggs, crudité platter, shrimp cocktail, honey mustard glazed ham, roast rack of lamb and chocolate croissant bread pudding. 2493 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-1123, landwmarket.com

Following its seasonal return on April 1, Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina has announced an exclusive Easter Sunday Brunch that includes fresh market salads and raw seafood plates, decadent pastas, a variety of shareable plates from olives and mezze platters to charred octopus and za’atar roasted cauliflower, and brunch favorites including a bagel tower with fresh fish, French toast, lemon and ricotta pancakes, shakshuka baked eggs and more. The restaurant also recently announced it would begin offering curbside pickup and to-go dining. 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-658-9380, ehpresort.com/sisi

Having also reopened for the season this month, Montauk’s Buongiorno Bakery marks its return with a limited-time-only Colomba, a traditional Italian Easter cake. It will be served alongside the bakery’s classic pastries and savory dishes through Easter Sunday. 5 South Embassy Street, Montauk. 631-238-5410, buongiornobakery.com

NORTH FORK

North Fork Table & Inn is planning a curated Easter prix fixe menu for $68, to be offered 11 a.m.–3 p.m. on Sunday, April 17. The menu includes starters like spring onion tempura and deviled eggs, entrees like olive oil pancakes and Hudson Valley steelhead trout, and sharable desserts such as coconut and egg custards and double fudge bonbons. 57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

If you manage to stop by Atelier Disset before all their Easter goodies sell out, you should count yourself a lucky rabbit. Their chocolate Easter egg breakers? Gone. Milk chocolate geometric Easter bunnies? None left. However, at the time of writing, they have extremely limited stock of the dark chocolate and white chocolate bunnies, as well as the six-piece and 12-piece Easter 2022 bonbon boxes. You can order online for store pickup, so hop to it. 28080 Main Road, Cutchogue. 917 603 5859, dissetchocolate.com

Find more holiday sweets at Li-Lac Chocolates, where they’re making chocolate bunnies, eggs, boxes and baskets for Easter, and kosher-certified chocolate-covered matzo for Passover. Place your order online or via phone. 212-924-2280, li-lacchocolates.com