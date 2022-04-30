East End Redistricting To Be Revised After Court Ruling

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

New York State’s top court tossed recently redrawn congressional district maps, ruling that lawmakers illegally gerrymandered lines to favor Democrats — invalidating plans to stretch the East End’s district boundaries into Nassau County.

The state Court of Appeals ruling also applied to the redistricting of state Senate district lines, pushing the primary for those two races from June 28 to August 23, although the gubernatorial and state Assembly races will stick with the original date.

“This is excellent news for the people of New York and yet another big-time defeat for [Gov.] Kathy Hochul and her Democrat allies,” tweeted U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), the East End congressman and GOP nominee facing several primary challenges in his bid to unseat the Democratic governor on Election Day.

The decision is a blow to Democrats’ chances of maintaining a majority in Congress. Republicans are widely seen as favored to flip the U.S. House of Representatives majority in this fall’s congressional elections, enabling them to block much of Democratic President Joe Biden’s agenda for the remaining two years of his first term. Democrats had hoped the aggressive New York map would offset Republican gains in states such as Texas and Florida, where Republican-controlled legislatures approved their own partisan maps as part of the once-a-decade redistricting process that follows the decennial U.S. Census.

The court reasoned that Democratic leaders in Albany lacked the authority to redraw congressional and state Senate maps after the state Independent Redistricting Commission charged with crafting new maps failed to reach a consensus. The Appeals Court handed authority to draw new district maps to an expert, known as a special court master — Carnegie Mellon University fellow Jonathan Cervas — instead of the Legislature. The court ordered the new maps be ready by May 20.

The state’s 1st Congressional District currently includes all of the five Twin Forks towns and eastern portions of the Town of Brookhaven, including half of Fire Island. Under the map that was thrown out, southwestern communities in the Town of Southampton were carved out into the 2nd Congressional District and the 1st District stretches through parts of the towns of Smithtown, Islip, Babylon, Huntington and — across the county line — a chunk of Oyster Bay.

“While we are disappointed with the court’s ruling, we remain confident in Democratic victories up and down the ballot this November,” said Jay Jacobs, the chairman of the Democratic Party’s state and Nassau County committees.

-With Associated Press, Reuters