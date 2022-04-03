East End Wedding Guide: By Hand Catering

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There are many factors that can determine whether a wedding is remembered fondly, and the menu is a big one. Liz Werkmeister of By Hand Catering shares some thoughts on getting the dishes and drink just right.

What menu offerings would you say are By Hand Catering’s most popular with North Fork and Hamptons clients, and do you have any predictions as to the summer 2022 favorites?

North Fork and East End clients want their affair to really be an experience of the area. Most of our clients really want almost every item to be locally sourced, using ingredients that are in-season at the moment. A style that seems to be trending for 2022 is the cocktail-style reception. A lot of our brides and grooms want to pull away from the traditional sit-down or buffet-style receptions and are opting for themed stations throughout the night.

How does the By Hand Pours Trailer elevate the outdoor wedding experience?

This has been one of the best additions to our brand! Everyone loves that Instagram-able moment — and the By Hand Pours trailer is just that. It’s fun, memorable addition to any event.

In addition to the food component, what is one key element of a perfect catered wedding, and how can By Hand Catering help with that?

Definitely execution in both the planning process and the day of. We are with our clients every single step of the way. We make sure our clients have full access to us the months leading up to their event, and we have true professionals leading the day and executing a perfect event.

For more, visit byhandcatering.com.

Find More Pros from Dan’s East End Wedding Showcase