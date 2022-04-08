East End Wedding Guide: The Boathouse Shelter Island

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptons or North Fork wedding? Both are great options, but couples who don’t at least consider Shelter Island are missing out. James Brantuk and Megan Young of The Boathouse Shelter Island discuss the area’s incredible wedding potential.

What makes Shelter Island an ideal destination wedding spot, even for residents of Long Island?

Shelter Island is a hidden gem of its own. The vibe from the atmosphere you feel just by taking the ferry to the island. It feels like its own destination minutes away from home on Long Island.

Once a couple chooses The Boathouse Shelter Island as their venue, how involved is your team with the rest of the planning details?

Our team is involved every step of the way from the day you book the venue to the day after your event. We are attentive to every detail to ensure your day of event goes perfectly as you planned.

What is one way The Boathouse Shelter Island goes above and beyond to make a couple’s wedding day a truly unforgettable experience?

With The Boathouse, you get your dream venue along with a team that feels like family, making sure your day is perfect as you dreamed. Your experience with us will have you visiting shelter island every anniversary years to come, smiling as you think back to your wedding day.

For more, visit boathouseshelterisland.com.

Find More Pros from Dan’s East End Wedding Showcase