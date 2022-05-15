Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Some kids grow up to become pro golfers, others just enjoy golf as a relaxing pastime — whatever your child’s goals with the sport, if they enjoy it, let them play! One fun way for them to do so on the East End is at Indian Island Country Club’s Junior Golf Camp.

Indian Island Country Club, which is located on the Peconic Bay waterfront in Riverhead, gives young golfers ages 7–16 the opportunity to hone their putting, driving and chipping with the guidance of PGA pros. Daily competitions give campers a chance to develop strategies, a competitive spirit, and they might even win a prize for winning.

Junior Golf Camp is offered for 10 weeks this summer, June 27 through September 2. Camp times are 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 3:30–7:30 p.m. on Friday. Parents are invited to watch their child compete in the tournament Fridays at

5:30 p.m.

The registration fees are $575 for first-time campers, $525 for returning campers and for siblings of new campers. First-time campers who register for more than one week at a time can also receive the $525 per week rate. Rental golf clubs, a junior golf shirt, hat and daily lunch (special accommodations available) are all included in tuition.

To learn more, call 631-727-7776, email [email protected] or visit indianislandcountryclub.com/about-1.