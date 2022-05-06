Top 5 East End Kids & Family Events: May 6–10, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out our top five East End events and activities for kids and family fun this week, May 6–10, 2022 – plus 10 reliable go-to local venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977, Rated PG)

Friday, May 6, 1:30–4 p.m.

Shuttle the kiddos on over to the Mattituck-Laurel Library for a screening of this seminal sci-fi classic starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4143, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Create a Recycled Planter at Down’s Farm Preserve

Saturday, May 7, 10–11 a.m.

Your little crafter ages 5–10 can create the perfect Mother’s Day gift at Down’s Farm Preserve: a recycled planter that includes soil and a small native plant. Register ahead of time online.

2800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Long Island Aquarium

Sunday, May 8, Seatings at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Enjoy a delicious brunch with lots of tasty options in the Sea Star Ballroom of the Long Island Aquarium. Since museum admission is included in the brunch fee, you’ll want to view the marine life, birds and butterflies after you’re done munching.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9300, longislandaquarium.com

Flowers Storytime

Sunday, May 8, 11 a.m.

Celebrate Mother’s Day at the John Jermain Memorial Library, where you’ll read a bouquet of books about flowers. The event is free and no registration is required.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Comedy Classes at the Flanders Youth Center

Tuesday, May 10, 4–5:30 p.m.

If your kiddo in grades 3–8 is always joking around, bring them over to the Flanders Youth Center, where they will learn how to write funny stories, build confidence and overcome stage fright. The program will culminate in a final performance.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Amber Waves Farm

Bring your little spring chickens over to Amber Waves Farm, where they can enjoy over 350 varieties of fresh-cut veggies, herbs and flowers. The Market Cafe offers seasonal options made with fresh veggies and fruits.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Bostwick’s Chowder House

Enjoy a fantastic meal on the harbor with your little ones. Young diners will appreciate the “Guppy Menu” with options like Kid’s Fish and Chips and Mozzarella Sticks, while grown-ups will enjoy some wonderful lobster and chowder options.

277 Pantigo Road, East Hampton. 631-324-1111, bostwickschowderhouse.com

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm preserve is located directly across from Pelligrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/Downs-Farm-Preserve

Henry Hank Zebrowski Memorial Park

On a lovely spring day, take the kiddies over to the recreational area located near the Fort Pond Bay boat launch. They’ll enjoy a playground, soccer field, baseball fields and tennis courts.

Edgemere Road & South Erie Avenue, Montauk. ehamptonny.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Lions-Field-Henry-Hank-Zebrowski-Memoria-18

Mashashimuet Park

This Sag Harbor park is known for its fine picnicking area, playground, basketball courts and soccer fields. You’ll also enjoy tennis, kite-flying and bird-watching under the inspiring Hamptons sun.

395 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 917-613-7719, mashashimuetpark.org

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under age 10 will appreciate this opportunity to get out for a day of movement and fun. Check out their website for open play sessions where kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Tick Tock Mini Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their

junior golfers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kids, hop on the ferry and head over to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones will enjoy mini-golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee selection.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com