Find all-ages fun for kids and the whole family on the East End this week, May 22–25, 2022. Check out our top five events, and 10 reliable venues for good times anytime in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Family Events to Check Out This Week

Ukrainian Sunflower Craft

Sunday, May 22, 2–3 p.m.

Students in grades 4–12 can create a beautiful sunflower to support Ukraine. Registration is required and seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Rollin’ With Rambo Roller-Skate Class

Monday, May 23, 3:45–4:45 p.m.

Join ex-pro roller derby athlete Samantha Duane as she imparts 15 years of roller-skating wisdom to kiddos in grades K–3! Your beginner will learn basic skate moves and get comfortable with eight wheels. If your little one doesn’t have any skates, sign up with your shoe size and borrow a pair donated by the GDC Roller Rink in Greenport.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

Toddler Farmer Class

Wednesday, May 23, 3:45–4:45 p.m.

Your little farmer ages 1.5–3 years can learn how to plant seeds, nurture seedlings and harvest veggies every Monday at Amber Waves Farm. The cost is $30 and includes one caregiver. Additional caregivers are $5 each.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Baby Chick Storytime and Craft

Wednesday, May 25, 8 p.m.

Your little chick ages 4–6 can chirp on over to the East Hampton Library, where the librarian will share a story and craft. Advanced registration is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0022, easthamptonlibrary.org

Life on Other Planets at the Flanders Youth Center

Wednesday, May 25, 4:30–6 p.m.

Your little learner in grades K–4 can learn how life can adapt to different environments through this program that meets every Wednesday through June 1 at the Flanders Youth Center. Crafts, field trips and science experiments are all part of the fun.

655 Flanders Road, Flanders. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Agawam Park

Get your little ones out in the fresh air at Agawam Park, where parents will appreciate soft flooring and sturdy equipment. Enjoy beautiful water views and plenty to keep even toddlers busy. Picnic tables, restrooms and parking are all available.

Pond Lane and Jobs Lane, Southampton. southamptonvillage.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/Agawam-Park-2

Children’s Museum of the East End

Learn about ships, windmills and creating your own farm at this favorite East End children’s destination. Mini golf is free with admission! This season, however, you’ll need to call ahead of time to make a reservation.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

Downs Farm Preserve

Bring your little explorers and the family over to Main Road in Cutchogue, where Downs Farm preserve is located directly across from Pelligrini Vineyards. Your kiddos can enjoy nature trails, nesting birds and butterflies in a beautiful environment.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-765-1283, southoldtownny.gov/266/Downs-Farm-Preserve

Garden of Eve Farm

Swing on over to the Garden of Eve Farm, where young nature-lovers can enjoy a Fun Fields Play Area as well as a Farm Tour that includes collecting eggs, caring for chickens and harvesting crops. Parents will love the Brewery and Farm Cafe with hot menu service.

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-722-8777, gardenofevefarm.com

Gemelli Gelato

Gemelli Gelato is open for the season with flavors like Chocolate Marshmallow Chip and Bananas with Nutella. Parents will enjoy the outdoor seating and plenty of space for the family and your kiddos to run around.

139 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-5600, gemelligelatohamptonbays.com

Lavender By the Bay

This 17-acre lavender farm in East Marion is home to over 80,000 lavender plants. After taking in the view, you and your kiddos can stop by the gift shop for some hand-crafted lavender treats.

7540 Main Road, East Marion. 631-477-1019, lavenderbythebay.com

The Lobster Roll

Parents and kiddos will relish in this old-fashioned seafood spot with locations in both Southampton and Amagansett. Enjoy lots of classics like fried clam strips and crab cakes, along with a special gluten-free menu and a nice selection of non-alcoholic frozen beverages.

32 Montauk Highway, Southampton. 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under age ten will appreciate this opportunity to get out for a day of movement and fun, even if it’s raining. Check out their website for open play sessions where kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Tick Tock Miniature Golf

This classic mini-golf course is located at the Drossos Motel, where kiddos can also enjoy a snack bar with classic American favorites. Parents can sample an Asian-American-style menu while they relax and look on, or get in on the fun with their junior swingers.

69125 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1334, drossosmotel.com

Whale’s Tale

If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure with the kiddos, hop on the ferry and head on over to the Whale’s Tale on Shelter Island. Little ones and the whole family will enjoy mini-golf, indoor games and ice cream, while parents will appreciate the coffee selection.

3 Ram Island Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-1839, shelterislandwhalestale.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.