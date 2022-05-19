Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: May 20–26, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Make the most of the Hamptons and all the fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture happening this week, May 20–26, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Hamptons Jazz Festival: John Irabagon

Friday, May 20, 6 p.m.

Join first-generation Filipino American John Irabagon for an evening of jazz and cocktails. The social hour and bar service will be happening and 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Tables are first-come, first-served.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Project Vibe at Cowfish

Friday, May 20, 6–9 p.m.

If you like reggae, you’ll love Latin-inspired Project Vibe. You can take in their tunes at Cowfish along with the lovely maritime views and scrumptious seafood.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Singing Beautifully: The Roots and Fruits of Bel Canto Style

Friday, May 20, 7–8:15 p.m.

Don’t miss this fabulous performance by tenor Jack Swanson and soprano Katherine Henly, featuring Bel Canto classics from composers like Donizetti, Rossini and Bellini. Tickets are $50 for Guild Hall members and $55 for non-members. They can be purchased ahead of time online.

18 James Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

The Nancy Atlas Project at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, May 21, 8 p.m.

Nancy Atlas and her band of journeymen are known for their live performances and wonderful songwriting. They have opened for classic acts such as Jimmy Buffett and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased ahead of time.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

The Montauk Music Festival

Thursday–Sunday, May 19–22

Meet by the Montauk Point Lighthouse to enjoy live music all weekend. Over 100 bands and singers-songwriters will perform more than 40 shows at local businesses and venues around Montauk until Sunday evening.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2544, montaukhistoricalsociety.org/event/the-montauk-music-festival

American Beauty Cruises

Friday, May 20, 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m.

Book your relaxing sunset cruise on either Noyac Bay or Gardiners Bay. American Beauty cruises depart from Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf five nights a week. Bring your own favorite beverages and snacks.

Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-405-3902, americanbeautycruises.com

From Lawn to Meadow

Saturday, May 21, 10–11:30 a.m.

Learn the steps to create your very own meadow on your backyard landscape. You’ll also learn about the value of meadows and have the opportunity to purchase native plants.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

CycleNation Long Island

Saturday, May 21, 7 a.m.–3 p.m.

Biking has impressive cardiovascular and physical fitness benefits. This Saturday, join CycleNation for a 30, 60 or 100-mile ride through the heart of the Hamptons. The money you raise will be used to research and stop the cycle of stroke and heart disease.

Southampton. 516-965-0786, facebook.com/AHANewYork

Shinnecock Nature Walk

Monday, May 23, 9:30 a.m.–noon

Explore nature around the land of the Shinnecock Nation. Wear comfortable shoes and be sure to bring water.

365 Dune Road, Southampton. greatsouthbayaudubon.org

Walking Club

Wednesday, May 25, 10–10:45 a.m.

Stroll on over to the John Jermain Memorial Library, where you’ll meet up with your fellow walkers for a beautiful stride through Sag Harbor village. Bring your own water and walking shoes.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

HAMPTONS ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Le Tip of Hampton Bays Monthly Networking Mixer

Friday, May 20, 6–9 p.m.

Join Le Tip of Hampton Bays for their monthly networking mixer at New Moon Café. Meet local business owners and check out what this networking group is all about.

524 Montauk Highway, East Quogue. 631-626-8521, letipofhamptonbays.com

ARF Pet Food Pantry

Saturday, May 21, noon–3 p.m.

Top off the purr-fect Hamptons day by heading over to the Petco in the Bridgehampton Commons to drop off or pick up pet food. Cat food is especially needed.

2044 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org/programsservices/pet-food-pantry

Potunk Lodge Armed Forces Day Roast Beef Dinner

Saturday, May 21, 7–10 p.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to thank our men and women in uniform with a full roast beef dinner that includes dessert and beverages. Tickets are $35 per person and $60 per couple. There are also special ticket prices for members of the Armed Forces and veterans.

114 Montauk Highway, Westhampton. 631-879-8980, suffolkmasons.com/event/potunk-lodge-armed-forces-day-roast-beef-dinner

Virtual Whaling on Long Island

Tuesday, May 24, 6–7 p.m.

Join the Bridgehampton Library for this Zoom program presented by the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor. Whaling was once one of Long Island’s most important industries, and whalers made their homes on our shores. Register ahead of time for the link.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

How to Create Online Holiday Cards with Canva

Wednesday, May 25, 6:30 p.m.

If you want to learn how to create unique cards for work, birthdays, or other special occasions, don’t miss this special workshop on the free graphic design program at the Rogers Memorial Library. The event is in-person and you can register online ahead of time.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

More Than Meets the Eye at Wölffer Estate

Thursday, May 26, 5–6 p.m.

Join this class for those who want to know more about winemaking. You’ll learn how seeing, tasting and smelling all play a role in creating the bubbly we love so much. Your $20 ticket includes wine or a cocktail as well as small bites.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, exploretock.com/wolfferestatevineyard

In Process at The Watermill Center

Thursday, May 26, 5:30–7 p.m.

“In Process” is a series of studio visits that allow visitors to gain insight into the creative processes of the International Artists in Residence. On May 26, enjoy a chat with Nile Harris, performer and director of live works of art. You’ll also meet with writer Helen Betya Rubenstein, whose work has appeared in the Gulf Coast, Literary Hub and Jewish Currents.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4627, watermillcenter.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Perspectives, by Ron Buchter

On view through May 22

Don’t miss your last weekend to take in the hand-printed photos of Ron Butcher, which include scenes from the East End as well as New York City. Proceeds from the show will be used to support Hamptons youth performing arts.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

The Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960-2018

On view through July 10

The work of Jasper Johns spans six decades of printmaking that includes lithography, woodcut and screen printing. This exhibit follows Johns through the years as he revised and recycles key motifs that include the American flag, numerals and the English alphabet.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Techspressionism: Digital and Beyond

On view through July 24

Enjoy this display exploring the innovative work of a broad range of styles using the expressive potential of electronic media. It includes the creations of more than 90 artists representing 20 different countries from around the world.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.