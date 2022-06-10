Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Exquisite eats, divine drinks, stunning sunset views and celebratory tunes set a lively mood for sold-out Chefs of The Hamptons attendees to toast the season Thursday at EHP Resort & Marina.

Filling the air in the dazzling atmosphere was the mouthwatering aroma of culinary delights that chefs from the finest Hamptons kitchens cooked up. The event — the first of this summers’ Dan’s Taste Series Presented by Yieldstreet — was hosted by Rocco DiSpirito, a healthy lifestyle guru, James Beard award-winning chef and acclaimed author of 13 books, including five New York Times bestsellers.

“Everyone loves to eat and drink. When you get people together to do it, it cures all kinds of ills,” said DiSpirito, who is known for his inspiring weight loss story and has dedicated his life to proving that healthy and delicious aren’t mutually exclusive. “I think it’s the perfect antidote to the pandemic blues. You can cure the pandemic with a food festival. I believe that.”

This year marked the first time the event was a walk-around party where guests could take in not only the views but whichever dishes and drinks spark their curiosity and make their tastebuds sing. It was the perfect beach season party kick off. A portion of ticket proceeds were donated to All For The East End (AFTEE), which raises funds that are available through a grant process to support the work of East End nonprofits.

Guests enjoyed libations from Blue Moon, Corona, LaCroix, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, White Claw, craft cocktails and wines from DAOU Vineyards and local wineries that pair oh so well with the incredible dishes prepared by East End chefs.

“I think that our wines in particular that we’re sampling tonight were really paired well with just this atmosphere,” said Michael Busillo of DAOU Vineyards. “The rosé I think is a breezy rosé that’s kind of like where we are.”

The Chefs of The Hamptons made a splash in the Hamptons’ foodie scene as one of the hottest tickets of the summer — and it’s not hard to see why. The incredible lineup of chefs included those leading the kitchens at EHP Resort & Marina, Gurney’s Resorts, Calissa, Serafina, Crash Cantina, Rooted Montauk, Sel Rrose, Shock Ice Cream, Naturally Good Foods & Cafe, Carissa’s Bakery, Old Stove Pub, Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More, Manna at Lobster Inn, Union Sushi & Steak, Newlight Breadworks and PopUpBagels.

“I love how Dan’s experiential events give you a true taste of the Hamptons, not just the taste of the food,” said Richie Hosein, co-host of Chefs of the Hamptons.

“This is our second year of doing this partnership with Dan’s Papers. We are super excited,” said Dane Sayles, who is executive chef and partner of East Hampton Point Restaurants. “We’re showcasing two of our restaurants today. Si Si which opened last Memorial (Day weekend) and our new restaurant Crash Cantina, located in Hampton Bays.”

This yearly event seems to be getting bigger and better every year. You can’t go wrong with a good meal, especially in the Hamptons, the most prestigious and picturesque place to be in the summertime. That goes for chefs too, who love to come together and showcase their skills.

“I really think that the Hamptons and the crowd and the people that Dan’s Papers events attract are exactly the clientele that in the fall and winter come to Anguilla and want the most exquisite experience possible,” said Geoffery Feiber, owner of Quintessence Hotel, which was among the event sponsors.

Chefs of the Hamptons Sponsors

Sponsors also included Angels Envy, Blacklane, Blue Moon, Corona, DAOU, Dime Bank, La Croix, Serene Home Nursing Agency, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Whiteclaw Hard Seltzer, Adamas, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Iceland Natural Spring Water and Pellegrino. The event is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

“Everyone, I think, forgets that being a chef running a restaurant is actually a business,” said Joe Sancio, strategic marketing director for Yieldstreet, the presenting sponsor of the event. “So everybody coming out coming together to support their businesses, in such a local and fun way, is absolutely incredible.”

He adds, “We get Dan’s, Dan’s gets us, so that’s the best we could ask for in a partnership.”

Chef DiSpirito agreed.

“I’ve been a fan of Dan’s since I’ve been coming out here in the late ‘80s – they are the ultimate, local newspaper,” he said. “I look forward to cracking it open and reading all the stories – they do great coverage of what’s happening locally which you never find any more. And it’s stuff that’s not on social media. Somehow they get the true, local stories.”

Next up is Chefs of the North Fork, which sold out early last year, so grab your tickets to the only seated chefs dinner of the series at DansTaste.com

NEXT UP IN THE DAN’S TASTE SERIES PRESENTED BY YIELDSTREET

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork

The second event in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet features some of the best chefs on the North Fork cooking up each course at the only seated dinner of the series. Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork will be celebrating the bounty of the region’s fresh farm- and sea-to-table ingredients. The event will be held from 6:30–10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Atlantis Banquets and Events in Riverhead.

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

The world’s finest rosé wines will be available for tasting along with sampling of delicious bites from the East End’s top chefs and restaurants. That event will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at The Muses in Southampton.

Dan’s GrillHampton

Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend — the culmination of the summer-long Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet — kicks off with Dan’s GrillHampton, with Celebrity Host Foodgod. It’s the ultimate culinary clash of Hamptons versus New York City, at which East End chefs and pitmasters will compete against their Manhattan counterparts to win the votes of celebrity judges and guests. Only one team’s dishes can secure the victory, so the competition will be fierce. And while guests are deciding on their champion, they won’t want to miss all the beer, specialty cocktails, live music and dancing that round out this one-of-a-kind night of grilling and good times. Dan’s GrillHampton is on Friday, August 5 at The Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

Dan’s Bubbles

Concluding Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet is the all-new Dan’s Bubbles, a walk-around tasting, also hosted by Foodgod — the first Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet event to place bubbly center stage. Guests will enjoy the finest Bubblies as they pair each glass with fresh seafood and fried chicken prepared by 15 esteemed local chefs from premier eateries in Hamptons and on the North Fork. Dan’s Bubbles will be held Saturday, August 6, at The Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more information.