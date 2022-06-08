Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you appreciate an incredible meal as much as you savor extraordinary local wines, then Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork is an experience that simply cannot be missed this summer.

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork — the second event in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet — features some of the best chefs on the North Fork cooking up each course at the only seated dinner of the series.

Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork will be celebrating the bounty of the region’s fresh farm- and sea-to-table ingredients. Participating chefs and wineries include aMano, Allure, Le Fusion Restaurant, Chef Frank’s Market, Main Road Biscuit Co., McCall Wines, Rugged Jack’s, The Chequit, American Beech, Southold General, Claudio’s, Jamesport Vineyards, Borghese Vineyard & Winery, Ellen’s on Front, The Preston House & Hotel, Pindar Vineyards, Insatiable Eats, Peconic Bay Vineyards, RG/NY and Raphael Wine.

The event will be held from 6:30–10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25 at Atlantis Banquets & Events in Riverhead.

We had the opportunity to chat with Celebrity Chef Rocco Dispirito, an exciting addition to the Chefs of the North Fork lineup. DiSpirito is also hosting Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, another exciting East End culinary experience, this Thursday, June 9 from 7–10 p.m. at EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton.

Here’s what he had to say.

Rocco Dispirito: Dan’s Chefs of the North Fork & Chefs of the Hamptons

What do you love about the East End?

For over 20 years the Hamptons have been my go-to destination to celebrate holidays and summer with family and friends. It’s my place for peace and quiet, food and fun. The unique combination of pristine beaches, restaurants, art, philanthropy and proximity to my home in Manhattan makes it ideal for any time off.

What are your favorite places to eat in the Hamptons?

It’s a long list, but at the very top is Sant Ambroeus, Pierre’s, Dopo Argento, the American Hotel, Sen, Grindstone Coffee & Doughnuts, Buddhaberry Ice Cream, 1770 House and Cowfish.

What are you most excited about for the Dan’s Taste events?

Always excited to meet and have fun with other chefs and foodies. The foodies of the Hamptons are like no other. We are very serious about food but don’t take food too seriously.

Also on the Dan’s Taste Menu

Dan’s Rosé Soirée

The world’s finest rosé wines will be available for tasting along with sampling of delicious bites from the East End’s top chefs and restaurants. That event will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at The Muses in Southampton.

Dan’s GrillHampton

Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend — the culmination of the summer-long Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet — kicks off with Dan’s GrillHampton, with Celebrity Host Foodgod. It’s the ultimate culinary clash of Hamptons versus New York City, at which East End chefs and pitmasters will compete against their Manhattan counterparts to win the votes of celebrity judges and guests.

Only one team’s dishes can secure the victory, so the competition will be fierce. And while guests are deciding on their champion, they won’t want to miss all the beer, specialty cocktails, live music and dancing that round out this one-of-a-kind night of grilling and good times. Dan’s GrillHampton is on Friday, August 5 at The Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

Dan’s Bubbles

Concluding Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet is the all-new Dan’s Bubbles,, a walk-around tasting, also hosted by Foodgod — the first Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet event to place bubbly center stage. Guests will enjoy the finest Bubblies as they pair each glass with fresh seafood and fried chicken prepared by 15 esteemed local chefs from premier eateries in Hamptons and on the North Fork. Dan’s Bubbles will be held Saturday, August 6, at The Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more information.