What to Do in the Hamptons This Weekend: June 17–19, 2022

Squeeze every drop of fun out of your Hamptons weekend at these enriching, entertaining and culturally significant summer events and activities, June 17–19, 2022.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Dan Moriarty & Co. at Cowfish

Friday, June 17, 6:30 p.m.

Don’t miss the groovy guitar stylings of Dan Moriarty at Cowfish, where you can take in the elegant views and enjoy delicious seafood and cocktails.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

Four Track Band at Wölffer Estate

Saturday, June 18, 4 p.m.

Bring your blankets and love of music to Wölffer Estate, where you’ll enjoy wines and ciders by the glass and a fine selection of food. No reservations are required but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, exploretock.com/wolfferestatevineyard

Dr. Nikitas Kessaris Memorial Summer Music Concert

Saturday, June 18, 6–10 p.m.

Enjoy a free outdoor concert sponsored by the Kessaris family featuring chamber music by Bianchi Musica with special performances by Christian Ciardiello and John Viscardi. The after-party celebration is $100 per person and all proceeds will go to support US Autistic Homes.

111 Saint Andrews Road, Southampton. 631-353-3492, themuseshamptons.com

Inda Eaton at The Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, June 18, 8 p.m.

Enjoy the soothing sounds of Inda Eaton, whose career spans eight albums and plenty of tours. Eaton’s music blends a number of influences, including country, classic rock and pop.

61 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Brian McNight at WHBPAC

Saturday, June 18, 8 p.m.–11 p.m.

Brian McNight, best known for his album Back at One, has released 19 albums and received 16 Grammy Award nominations. He has won Soul Train Awards, American Music Awards and Billboard Songwriter of the Year. Tickets are available for $136–$171 and can be purchased in advance on the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center website.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Windfall

Friday-Sunday, June 17–19

Don’t miss your last weekend to catch this comedy directed by Jason Alexander about five office workers from Columbus, Ohio who bet everything they have on a billion-dollar lottery ticket. Tickets are available from $50–$125.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0818, baystreet.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Andromeda’s Sisters Gala

Friday, June 17, 5:30 p.m.

The Neo-Political Cowgirls will host its 6th annual Andromeda’s Sisters Gala, an evening featuring cocktails, theater and a timely panel discussion on women’s health at the Judith Leiber Estate in East Hampton. The event begins with a 5:30 p.m. cocktail hour in the garden, featuring live music and dancers. A reading of the one-act play The Yellow Wallpaper will take place on the outdoor stage at 6:15 p.m., followed by a panel discussion on women’s health.

631-748-8307, npcowgirls.org

Long Island Indigenous Perspective Canoe Tour

Saturday, July 18, 8–11 a.m.

Meet at Conscience Point, the original meeting place of the Shinnecock and English settlers in Southampton in June of 1640. Learn about Indigenous history, songs and ways of life. Participants are welcome to bring their own canoe or kayak or rent one provided by East End Explorer.

1640 Conscience Point Road, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Beacon of Hope 5K Montauk

Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m.

Running enthusiasts won’t want to miss this run/walk through Camp Hero that finishes up at the Montauk Lighthouse. Proceeds from the event will go to directly support two women’s cancer organizations on the East End.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. eventpowerli.com/race-details/beacon-of-hope-5k

WHB Farmers Market

Saturday, June 18, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Meet at the Village Green to sample the wares of local vendors and farmers, including baked goods, freshly caught fish and craft items.

Main Street and Beach Lane, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3337, westhamptonchamber.org

Sag Harbor Summer Arts & Crafts Fair

Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

View the work of over 50 artists, crafters, and vendors while enjoying lots of food and contests in Sag Harbor. The craft fair is happening against the backdrop of the beautiful Sag Harbor marina and its luxury yachts. Admission is free on both days.

Marine Park Drive, Sag Harbor. sagharborchamber.com

Hamptons Pickleball Open

Saturday, June 18, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to compete for over $2,000 in prize money! Register ahead of time to play either Men’s Doubles or Mixed Doubles. Food and drinks will be provided for participants. Winners of both tournaments will be featured in Long Island Tennis Magazine and New York Tennis Magazine.

142 Montauk Highway, Westhampton. nycpickleball.com/events/hamptons-pickleball-open-2022

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Date with a Writer: Have Your Life Written as a Book Over the Weekend

Friday-Sunday, June 17–19

Don’t miss this fabulous opportunity to turn your life into a 200-page autobiography. The weekend includes conversations with your writer, two meals and drinks.

2266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 301-509-0028, smsnovel.com

8 Great Yoga Poses To Practice Daily For Optimal Health and Vitality

Saturday, June 18, 2–3:30 p.m.

Meet in the Morris Room of the Rogers Memorial Library for your chance to take a deep dive into eight indispensable yoga poses, focusing on strength, concentration, and alignment. The class will take place on the porch if the weather permits.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Watercolors in the Garden With Barbara Thomas

Monday, June 20, 3–5 p.m.

Learn to mix colors, paint from nature, and capture the light at Bridge Gardens. The cost is $75 per class and a supply list will be provided upon registration.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

The European Space Age: Its Scientific Programs and Plans

Tuesday, June 21, 2–3 p.m.

Join the East Hampton Library for this special virtual presentation on the European Space Agency which was established in 1975. Dr. Gunther Hasiger has served as its Director of Science and Head of the European Space Astronomy Center since 2018. Register ahead of time for the Zoom ID and password.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour the Watermill Center

Friday, June 18, 2:30–4 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a guided tour of the art collection, library, gardens, and historical building of the Water Mill Center, which is the inspiration for year-round Artists in Residence from all over the world.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Techspressionism: Digital and Beyond

On view through July 23

Welcome summer with this unique exhibition exploring the potential of electronic media. It includes the work of over 90 artists from more than 20 countries around the world.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Set It Off

On view through July 24

Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind exhibition curated by Raquel Chevremont and Mickalene Thomas bringing together the paintings and sculptures of several renowned artists. The work explores personal and collective histories as they relate to identity.

276 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Terence Netter: Visions and Revisions Revisited

On view through July 31

Don’t miss this exhibition of the unique work of Terence Netter, who became the founding director of the Stony Brook University Fine Arts Center in 1979. It was through his friendship with Lee Krasner that the Pollock-Krasner House and Study Center became a part of the Stony Brook Foundation.

830 Springs-Fireplace Road, East Hampton. 631-324-4929, stonybrook.edu

