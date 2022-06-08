Something to Wine About: McCall Red Wines

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

This week, we look at two reds from McCall Wines.

2014 McCall Merlot Reserve

Regardless of the weather, sometimes you just want a decadently delicious red. And, despite Paul Giamatti’s dismissal of all things merlot in the 2004 blockbuster film Sideways, one such red that fits the bill perfectly is McCall’s delectably indulgent 2014 Merlot Reserve.

This 100% merlot wine drinks well above it’s $30 price point. It is aged for 14 months in French oak barrels. The wine has silky smooth tannins and a lush mouth feel. Notes of ripe, but not overly ripe, cherry meld beautifully with earthy notes, bittersweet chocolate, toast and a little smoke.

This wine will easily complement steaks, barbecue, stew, gamey foul, and venison. Sharp hard cheeses and dark chocolate would also pair nicely. This wine drinks well without food, too.

2018 McCall Field Blend

This lovely Long Island Bordeaux-style blend comprises 75% merlot, 14% cabernet sauvignon, 6% petit verdot and 5% cabernet Franc. The wine is aged for 14 months in French oak barrels. This is a wine where the winemaker’s tasting notes are truly spot on.

Notes of blackberry and cassis on the nose with blackberry, clove, and warm baking spices on the palate. The wine has a persistent and satisfying finish hinting of black licorice, vanilla, and cedar.

This is an elegant, yet versatile, red that can easily elevate any meal. It can be enjoyed with the usual red fare, like steaks, but it isn’t too heavy to have with heartier chicken dishes, pasta, or other Italian foods, with red sauce, or even seafood dishes in red sauce. At only $30 a bottle, this wine can even be enjoyed with pizza.

2018 Field Blend was sampled. Pictured is the 2017 bottle.

For more McCall Wines, visit mccallwines.com