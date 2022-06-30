What to Do on the North Fork This July 4 Weekend 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Make the North Fork your home for Independence Day and summer fun this July 4 weekend, with exciting and enriching events and activities, July 1–6, 2022.

And don’t miss all the 2022 July Fourth fireworks shows this weekend in the North Fork + Shelter Island and the Hamptons!

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Forever Ray at The Suffolk Theater

Friday, July 1, 8–9 p.m.

Fans of all of the iconic hits of Ray Charles, credited with developing soul music, will relish this opportunity to hear his one-of-a-kind blend of gospel, R&B and jazz. Doors open at 7 p.m. and you can purchase tickets ahead of time online.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks at Custer Observatory

Saturday, July 2, 9 p.m.

Enjoy live music by Gene Casey and The Lone Sharks under the starry sky at Custer Observatory. Following the concert, the staff of the observatory will provide guided tours of the night sky through on-site telescopes. The cost is $20 for non-member adults and $15 for observatory members. Children under age 16 can attend for free.

1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Dancefloor at Claudio’s

Monday, July 4, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Celebrate Independence Day by listening to your favorite tunes performed live by the water at Claudio’s in Greenport. The eatery is known for its delicious lobster rolls and delightful cocktails.

111 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-0627, claudios.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Alive on 25 Independence Day Celebration

Friday, July 1, 5–9:30 p.m.

Every other Friday in July means festive times in Downtown Riverhead, where visitors of all ages will enjoy food, live music, vendors, entertainment and a car show. Bring your lawn chair or blanket for a picnic at Grangebel Park or outdoors on the grounds of East End Arts. July 1 brings a special Independence Day celebration that features a spectacular fireworks show.

Main Street, Riverhead. downtownriverhead.org/alive-on-25

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, 10 a.m.

Confident bikers will want to book their opportunity to check out everything the North Fork has to offer. You’ll enjoy privileged access to vineyards, visits to farm stands and a stroll down beautiful Love Lane for shopping. Some packages include wine and beer tastings, as well as an authentic Mexican lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Downs Farm Preserve Weekly Wednesday Walks

Wednesday, July 6, 9–10 a.m.

Join the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library for a weekly unguided community hike through Downs Farm Preserve. The event is free but registration is required.

23800 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Sea Glass Jewelry Workshop

Friday, July 1, 5 p.m.

Weave your way over to Pindar Vineyards for this special workshop with RoRo’s Sea Glass Jewelry. Your ticket includes a kit with crafting tools, wires, authentic, Long Island sea glass, two chains and nautical charms. While you’re there, drink in the tasty wine and atmosphere of Pindar.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

North Fork Country Barn Dance With Deanna

Saturday, July 2, 7:30–10:30 p.m.

Wear your finest patriotic gear and sashay over to Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, where you’ll learn to dance while supporting the horses. Bring your own snacks and drinks.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Yoga in the Vines with Solnste

Sunday, July 3, 10 a.m.

Bring your mat and towel to Terra Vite Winery & Vineyard, where you’ll enjoy a fun flow and a hot yoga class at 10:30 a.m. Reserve your spot online.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, solnsteyoga.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Detour III

On view through August 27

Don’t miss this delightful summer exhibition featured in two galleries at East End Arts. Most artists either live or work locally and they showcase a number of diverse forms and techniques.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org