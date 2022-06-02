What to Do on the North Fork This Week: June 4–7, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about on the North Fork this week to enjoy enriching events, fun activities, art exhibitions and more, June 4–7, 2022.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

NoFo Band at Pindar Vineyards

Saturday, June 4, 1:30–5:30 p.m.

Enjoy live music under the Pavilion at Pindar Vineyards while you take in the scenery and enjoy some bubbly. NoFo Band will be playing all of your favorite covers and originals.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Broadway Spotlight at The Suffolk Theater

Saturday, June 4, 8 p.m.

Join New York casting director and producer Stephen DeAngelis as he brings five of Broadway’s finest vocalists to the stage to recreate hits from classic and contemporary Broadway shows. These include Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, The Sound of Music and Cabaret.

118 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Izzy Potter at Jason’s Vineyard

Sunday, June 5, 1–5 p.m.

Enjoy the dreamy acoustic sounds of Izzy Potter at Jason’s Vineyard, where you can sip on a wonderful Reisling, Merlot, or Rosé with a view of the beautiful breezy Hamptons sky.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Vineyard Run

Saturday, June 4, 9–11 a.m.

Meet up at Duck Walk Vineyards in Southold for a 5K 1-mile walk/run and a 1-mile fun run/walk. Finish the event with live music, snacks and a complimentary wine tasting or glass of wine!

44535 Route 25, Southold. runsignup.com/Race/NY/Southold/MightyNorthForkVineyard5K

Bike Paint and Sip Tour

Sunday, June 5, 10 a.m.

Call ahead to book your beautiful ride to a quaint vineyard on the North Fork, where you’ll sample vintage wines and paint on your own canvas. Meanwhile, enjoy some stunning summer views of the Hamptons. The tour is designed for six to eight people and includes bikes, tastings and photographs.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-971-1666, eastendbiketours.com

NORTH FORK ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Traditional Irish Music Session

Saturday, June 4, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Pick up your fiddle and head on over to the Riverhead Library, where beginners and intermediate players are welcome to join in playing traditional Irish music. Bring your instrument and join or just sit and listen.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Beginner Country Line Dancing in the Barn

Monday, June 6, 7 p.m.

Do-si-do summer in style at Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue, where you’ll learn the basics and get some exercise in the climate-controlled barn. The last half-hour will be for open dance. All proceeds will go to help the horses and continuing programs at the rescue.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Montauk Highway: From Urban Streets to Atlantic Dunes

Tuesday, June 7, 6:30–8 p.m.

Head on over to the Southold Library for this fascinating discussion of the Montauk Highway, which historically extended from Jamaica, Queens to the Montauk Lighthouse. Discover its rich history from colonial times to the present.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Steeple Chase Cocktail Party and Art Auction

Saturday, June 5, 5–7 p.m.

Rock on over to Dart’s Tree Farm, where you can sip on bubbly, enjoy live music, sample some appetizers and bid on wonderful pieces by North Fork artists. Proceeds from the event will go to renovate the steeple at the Southold Presbyterian Church.

2355 Main Bayview Road, Southold. eventbrite.com/e/steeple-chase-cocktail-party-and-art-auction-tickets-330706340567

Detour III at East End Arts Gallery

On view through August 27

Don’t miss this annual summer exhibition featuring the work of many talented artists who have established careers both locally and internationally. This series is curated by Glen Hansen and Adam Straus.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

