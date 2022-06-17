Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Head to the North Fork this weekend to enjoy a bevy of fun, enriching and exciting summer events and activities on Saturday and Sunday, June 18–19, 2022.

You can find more things to do this season with our Summer 2022 Calendar: Can’t-Miss Hamptons & North Fork Events!

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

The Como Brothers at Osprey’s Dominion

Saturday, July 18, 1 p.m.

Enjoy the dreamy, upbeat sounds of the Como Brothers at Osprey’s Dominion, where you can sip on elegant wines and a lovely view along with the live music.

44075 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-6188, ospreysdominion.com

Julia King at White Oak Garden

Saturday, June 18, 2 p.m.

Don’t miss singer/songwriter Julia King, whose roots stem from classic rock and classic oldies. King will be releasing her first full-length album later this year.

74 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-5814, bandsintown.com/e/103203121-julia-king-at-white-oak-wine-garden

Half Step Band at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Saturday, June 18, 5–8 p.m.

Enjoy the popular Grateful Dead Tribute Band at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, where you can sample one-of-a-kind ales, IPAs and lagers representing the spirit of the Hamptons.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

67th Annual Mattituck Strawberry Festival

Friday–Sunday, June 17–19

Celebrate the sweetest part of summer with the Mattituck Lions Club, where you’ll enjoy plenty of arts and crafts, live music and strawberry treats. Bring the whole family along since rides and entertainment are also part of the

fun.

1175 Route 45, Mattituck. mattituckstrawberryfestival.org

Women Making Waves

Saturday, June 18, 8 a.m.–noon

Don’t miss your opportunity to attend an empowering boating class that’s just for women. You’ll learn about nautical terms, sea safety, docking, and navigation basics. Email [email protected] for more information and questions.

62300 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2445, poemarine.com

Brewery & Vineyard Tours

Saturday and Sunday, June 18 and 19, Beginning at 10 a.m.

Confident bikers won’t want to miss this opportunity to pedal and sip their way through the bucolic North Fork countryside. Packages include options like visits to local farm stands, privileged access to wineries, and photos. You can also opt for wine and beer sampling or an authentic Mexican lunch.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Oysterponds Garden Tour

Saturday, June 18, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to explore beautiful gardens in Orient Village and East Marion. Tickets are $40 for Oysterponds Historical Society members and $50 for everyone else.

1555 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

North Fork Country Barn Dance With Deanna

Saturday, June 18, 7:30–10:30 p.m

Promenade on over to Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue for lessons, live music and dancin’ to help support the horses. The cost is $15 and you can bring your own snacks and drinks.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Rails and Sails: Music in the Boxcar

Sunday, June 19, 2–3:30 p.m.

Stop by the Railroad Museum of Long Island for a special concert with American Music Historian Stephen Sanfilippo, who will be presenting traditional music and stories about the history of the Long Island Rail Road.

440 Fouth Street, Greenport. 631-477-0439, rmli.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Detour III: Annual Summer Exhibition

On view through August 27

Don’t miss this summer exhibition curated by Glen Hansen and Adam Straus, showcasing the work of artists who live or work on the East End. Many have established careers and collections in major museums.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.