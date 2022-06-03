Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Terry Wallace, Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery Museum

Terry Wallace
Terry Wallace

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Terry Wallace, Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery Museum

Episode 82: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Terry Wallace, executive director of the Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery Museum in East Hampton. Former owner of Wallace Gallery, Wallace specializes in 19th and early 20th century American art and is the author of more than 50 catalogues on American art, as well as several reference books on Long Island art.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Terry Wallace, Executive Director of the Gardiner Mill Cottage Gallery Museum – Episode 82

