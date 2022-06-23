Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET EMMA DEVITO

This week on the Power Women podcast, Vicki speaks with Emma DeVito, President and Chief Executive Officer of VillageCare and VillageCareMAX managed care plans, about her role at her business, the people who impacted her early life, and her secrets to success.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules