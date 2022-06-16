Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Now is the time to hit the best rooftop spots in Palm Beach County, and our list of places to try will lead you to more than one epic experience. An assortment of cocktails, expertly selected wines, American, Mediterranean and street cuisine come together in each of these scenic locations.

Decor, environment and energy are never lacking with exciting nightlife and elegant sit-down bars and restaurants at fine area hotels and clubs. Palm Beach County’s highest ranked and highest situated spots are the perfect place to spend your summer socializing and savoring the breezy air up there.

Top Rooftop Spots in Palm Beach County

Spruzzo Rooftop Restaurant and Bar at The Ben Hotel

The Spruzzo Rooftop Restaurant and Bar at the Ben Hotel offers craft cocktails alongside a menu of Mediterranean cuisine and raw bar specialties. Their menu includes a mix of seafood, salad, handheld food, pizzas and larger dishes, plus an extensive cocktail, wine and tap list. Visitors can take in fabulous intracoastal views from the open-air lounge. There are private cabanas to reserve, a fire pit and live music at this poolside day and nighttime spot.

High tops, lounge chairs, communal tables and a 360-degree bar can accommodate many adults looking to enjoy a fun night out or a calm evening. The design-forward decor creates an elegant spot for a casually-sophisticated crowd.

This rooftop is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. daily, and Friday and Saturday until midnight. Spruzzo is located at 251 North Narcissus Avenue in West Palm Beach.

For more information visit spruzzowestpalm.com/location/spruzzo/ or call 561-655-4001.

RH Rooftop Restaurant

Restoration Hardware’s unlikely retail restaurant holds one of Palm Beach’s best rooftop spots. Bringing together residential and gallery design, this indoor and outdoor location serves brunch, lunch and dinner as well as cocktails, wines, beers and an assortment of non-alcoholic beverages. Their wine list features esteemed vintners from across the United States and Europe.

The lounge-like setting brings the outside in with ample amounts of natural light, plus natural decor throughout. Sofas and round table seating, a fountain and chandelier make for a unique dining and socializing spot.

This fourth-floor rooftop is open Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. and can be found at 560 Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach.

Visit rh.com/westpalm/restaurant or call 561-804-6826 for more information.

Rosewater Rooftop at The Ray Hotel

This Ray Hotel rooftop allows you to see it all with 360-degree views of Downtown Delray and Delray Beach. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as creative cocktails, this tropical spot has it all. Rosewater specializes in global street cruising, following the world’s top dining trends, in everything from their lite snacks to their larger dishes.

Lush canopies, sweeping baldachins, oversized umbrellas, trellises and pergolas make for a stunning outdoor setting. Plus booth seating and a sleek bar with additional space for guests add to the characteristic Delray Beach lifestyle.

The indoor and outdoor rooftop located at 233 NE 2nd Avenue in Delray Beach is open for breakfast Wednesday to Sunday from 8–11 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m.–3 p.m., Golden Hour happy hour Monday through Friday from 3–6 p.m., and dinner daily from 5 p.m. to closing.

For more information visit rosewaterdelray.com or call 561-739-1706.

The Blue at The Boca Raton Resort & Club

This rooftop on the 27th floor of The Boca Raton Resort & Club tower brings a unique perspective to new American cuisine and drinks. Their seasonal menus from Chef Christie Tenaud have everything from the freshest local offerings to Maine lobster arriving daily, and a claw bar with U-12 shrimp, stone crab, Pacific and Atlantic oysters and king crab legs.

An extensive drink menu details various cocktails and a long wine list. Sunset views from the bar and the lounge are hard to beat with expansive water vistas.

Open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:30–9 p.m., this Boca Raton spot hosts cocktail hour Monday through Friday from 5–7 p.m. with $7 cocktails and delicious bar bites. The Blue is located at 501 East Camino Real in Boca Raton.

Visit theblueboca.com or call 561-447-3222 for more information.

