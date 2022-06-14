Summer Beach Eats: Fun and Yum in the East End Sun

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The beach shack is a long-held tradition on the East End. Once all about seafood or hot dogs and hamburgers, these waterside eateries have evolved with local diners’ increasingly sophisticated palates, making it possible to truly have something for everyone. Here are a few examples with a varied selection in a range of locales — all sharing a certain special vibe — spread out across a wide swath of this place we call home.

East End Summer Beach Eats 2022

The Beach Hut on Main

Main Beach (104 Ocean Avenue), East Hampton

Mother-daughter duo Amanda and Susan Seekamp took over the Main Beach concession area in summer of 2021 and revamped the entire operation. Sure, they serve hot dogs, burgers and grilled cheese, but there are many more surprises on the extensive menu.

Susan, who famously ran The Beach Hut in Amagansett at Atlantic Beach for just shy of 30 years, and Amanda bring the freshest local ingredients to all kids of goodies, such as fish tacos; lobster rolls; spicy tuna poke bowls; watermelon salad with mint, feta and organic berries; rainbow kale salad; smashed chickpea and avocado wraps; organic roasted seaweed and more. Of course they also have PB&J, mac and cheese, pretzels and all the other stuff one might expect at a beach food stand.

And now The Beach Hut on Main is serving local beer and wine, including Hampton Water and Montauk Brewing Company, among others, as well as hot Jack’s Stir Brew coffee! Open every day, 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Find more info and a complete menu at thebeachhutonmain.com

Ditch Witch

Ditch Plains Beach (second parking lot, end of Otis Road), Montauk

Family owned and operated on The End since 1994, this restaurant on wheels is another beach concession that’s full of delightfully delicious surprises.

Creative food offerings include chia bowl with fresh blueberries, Medjool dates, shredded coconut, gluten-free granola and honey for breakfast; poke bowls, wraps, burritos or chili for lunch; epic sesame noodles over greens as a salad — one of several tasty salad options — along with a fully stocked coffee selection and fresh pastries all day.

This is just a few highlights from a menu full of highlights, and that’s without even delving into the specials! Go visit the food truck that helped redefine what it means to serve food at the beach in the Hamptons.

Find the full menu, Ditch Witch-branded merch and more surprises at ditchwitchmtk.com

Tiki Joe’s Beach Club

Meschutt Beach (90 Dunes Road), Hampton Bays

Find classic beachside comfort food at the last beach east of the Shinnecock Canal, tap your toe to live music on weekends and Wednesday nights, and revel in the vast menu of cheesy, meaty, fried fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner — plus a whole bunch of festive, colorful cocktails.

Oh, and here’s a secret: Tiki Joe’s has poke bowls, plant-based impossible burgers and more of that fancy food, too. But we still suggest the juicy burgers, frozen drinks and maybe even Tiki Joe’s Million Dollar Cobb Salad (grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, chopped egg, bacon, bleu cheese, craisins, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese, with balsamic dressing).

Call 631-333-1538 or visit tikijoesbeachclub.com/tiki-joes-meschutt-beach. Or visit Tiki Joe’s at Cupsogue Beach County Park (975 Dune Road) in Westhampton Beach 631-333-1781, tikijoesbeachclub.com/tiki-joes-cupsogue-beach.

Sound View Greenport: Low Tide Beach Bar

58775 County Road 48, Greenport

Born out of a need for outdoor space during the pandemic, Sound View Greenport’s Low Tide Beach Bar has become quite the spot for anyone who likes the feel of sand between their toes and a stuff drink between their fingers.

This driftwood hut on a rocky but lovely Long Island Sound beach — complete with Adirondack chairs, hanging strings of lights, tiki torches and beach fire — is open for reservations only.

It’s all about the ambiance as guests of Sound View drink in the sunset and the drinks, and perhaps enjoy a lite bite from Executive Chef Stephan Bogardus, such as Harissa marinated olives and pickled peppers, smoked fish dip with salty crackers or Halyard ceviche.

Call 631-477-0666 or visit thehalyardgreenport.com

Multi Aquaculture Systems, Inc. (The Fish Farm)

429 Cranberry Hole Road, Amagansett

The name Multi Aquaculture Systems, Inc. doesn’t scream romance, but Marie and Bob Valenti’s takeout stand at the colloquially named “Fish Farm” is one of the quirkiest and coolest hidden jewels in the Hamptons dining crown.

Hidden down a bumpy road in Napeague’s Promised Land on Gardiners Bay, this real working fish farm makes some killer eats. They’ve also provided hundreds of thousands of tons of live fish to markets all over the world over the last 30 years.

Stop by the gourmet takeout stand for lobster rolls, crab cakes, po’ boys, sushi, fresh oysters and clams on the half-shell, and more. They also run a dynamite seafood market and catering operation.

Call 631-267-3341 or visit multiaquaculturesystems.com.

Silly Eats Food Truck

Silly Lily Fishing Station (99 Adelaide Avenue), East Moriches

Many believe the Hamptons to be where quality begins and ends, but that’s far from the truth. Take the Silly Eats food truck for example. This excellent little rolling restaurant has delicious food, cold beer and drinks in one of the most stunning sunset spots west of the Canal.

Created in partnership with Stone Creek Inn, the rotating menu includes Kobe beef hot dogs, lobster rolls, tacos, crabby fries and much more. It’s not on a beach exactly, but the waterfront Silly Lily Fishing Station and Marina is home to a bait and tackle shop and outboard-powered dory boats for rent.

And some of the most luscious skies around at magic hour.

Call 631-878-0247 or visit sillylily.com for more details, including menu and boat reservations.