$50K Powerball Ticket Sold on Free Slurpee Day in Riverhead

A NY Lottery Powerball ticket worth $50,000 has been claimed by the winner who purchased it in Riverhead.
One 7-Eleven shopper appears to have gotten more than just a free Slurpee on July 11, when the convenience store doles out free cups of its popular flavored slush.

A third-place winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 purchased at the 7-Eleven on Flanders Road in Riverhead won the July 11 drawing, according to the The New York Lottery. The winning ticket has four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The winning numbers during the drawing were 4-26-34-37-52 and the Powerball was 9. The winner has one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Back in April, another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold, and claimed, in Riverhead.

Powerball is drawn every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m. The jackpot was up to $66 million as of July 13.

