Dan’s GrillHampton 2022 Countdown: Meet the Piccinini Bros

After great success last summer, the Piccinini Bros will be returning to Dan’s GrillHampton again on August 5 for another barbecue competition.

GrillHampton is part of Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend, the culmination of the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet. Piccinini Bros, a century-old family-run business is 100 years old and presenting sponsor of the event has come to master the art of butchery throughout the years. Supplying numerous famous restaurants, including Batard, Frenchette and Daniel, The Piccinini Bros pride themselves on their amazing product quality and customer service.

Piccinini Bros on GrillHampton, Quality Meat & More

“We go out of our way to make sure that whether you’re wholesale or retail we can meet your needs,” says Sylvie Vaccari, owner of Piccinini Bros with her husband Paul.

While restaurants were closing down in the wake of COVID-19, the wholesale business became a retail shop, serving the local neighborhood as well as online through their website. Now, Piccinini Bros not only serves wholesale to popular restaurants again, but patrons can also shop in-store or get products delivered directly home.

Piccinini Bros serves a wide range of products, and are willing to get products for customers even if they don’t already supply them. Some of the popular items they serve are their steaks, short-rib brisket hamburger blend, and Berkshire pork. For the summertime, Sylvie recommends their sausages and hotdogs, which are made in store. Piccinini Bros serves many grass-fed, organic, and local options as well.

“We literally have everything,” Sylvie says. “We have a lot of excellent products, in addition, we age our steaks ourselves.”

At GrillHampton last year, owners Sylvie and Paul Vaccari had a fantastic time, and are looking forward to participating again this year.

“People were really excited, the chefs loved our product, everybody we spoke to said it was phenomenal,” Sylvie says. “It was just very fun and we really enjoyed being a part of it.”

Each year their main objective is to work directly with the participating chefs and to make sure they supply exactly what is needed to cook up fantastic grill creations for the event.

Piccinini Bros delivers to Manhattan, as well as Westchester, Brooklyn, and Long Island, including the North Fork and Hamptons. For more information or to place an order, visit piccininibros.com.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media.

GrillHampton will be held from 7–10 p.m. on August 5 at Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and info.

Dan’s Bubbles will be held 7–10 p.m. August 6 at Nova’s Ark, 60 Millstone Road in Water Mill. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more information.

Hungry for more? Get tickets for Taste the Greats at The Mansion at Oyster Bay on October 20. Visit tastethegreats.com for more information.