In each episode of the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast, Schneps Media President Victoria Schneps introduces you to an outstanding, powerful woman who has discovered the keys to success and is willing to share that secret with Victoria’s listeners.

MEET DR. MARIA CONZATTI

This week on the Power Women podcast, Victoria Schneps speaks with Dr. Maria Conzatti, Interim President of Nassau Community College, about the people who impacted her early life, her role at the school and her secrets to success.

Tune in to the “Power Women with Victoria Schneps” podcast here.

Produced by Jacquelyn DeStasio and Eric Hercules