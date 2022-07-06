Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Tatiana Boncompagni, founding CEO of the organic meal delivery business Eat Sunny, will wow guests with her Mediterranean-focused cuisine during Dan’s Rosé Soirée, the third event Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet, on July 9.

Boncompagni followed an unconventional path to the kitchen, coming from a long career in journalism, with bylines appearing in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times and serving as the lifestyle editor for Self magazine. She had always loved food but was nervous to pursue this journey, as she had never done any recipe development or written much about cuisine before.

A Chat with Tatiana Boncompagni

“I had sort of never married together my professional life with my personal passion,” Boncomopagni says.

She ended up loving her new position. She was able to work with some of the best chefs, especially within the healthy eating space, and learn about recipe development. Later on, she decided to start her own business, leaving journalism for the food industry. She and her partner at the time, Heather Marr, a world-class personal trainer, created a fitness and nutrition ebook.

“She developed the workout programs, and then I developed the recipes on the nutrition program,” Boncompagni says. “When you bring together nutrition and fitness, you can really transform someone’s physique very quickly.”

Boncompagni and Marr’s business was successful, but Boncompagni noticed that they kept receiving similar feedback.

“What I kept hearing from people was, ‘Well, I kind of dropped off the program because I don’t have time to do the grocery shopping or the prepping, and so I was doing the workouts but I wasn’t following the nutrition plan,’” she recalls. What Boncompagni describes as the “seed that eventually became Eat Sunny” is when a customer said to her, “Can’t you just make the food and put it in my freezer?”

Boncompagni’s background in journalism makes Eat Sunny stand out compared to other food delivery companies.

“What I really seek with Eat Sunny is to bring my journalistic background, and the fact that everything that we ever did had to go through a fact checker,” she says. “That’s how I run my meal delivery business, in the sense that it’s grounded in science.”

Eat Sunny follows Mediterranean-diet approaches and principles. The company prides itself in being “grounded in science, nutritionally balanced, antioxidant loaded, delicious food,” Boncompagni says.

This year is Boncompagni’s first time participating in the Rosé Soirée. She is incredibly passionate about Eat Sunny, and is very excited to share with the community what they have to offer.

“I can’t wait for people to taste what we do at Eat Sunny,” she says.

Boncopagni is planning on serving one of their popular menu items, the Vermicelli noodle salad, with shrimp, chicken, or tofu. Vermicelli noodles are naturally gluten-free and blood sugar balancing.

“It’s full of vibrant and fresh flavors, it’s great for the summertime,” Boncompagni says. “I think it’s a great example of how we do healthy at Eat Sunny, super fresh, super healthy, but also explosive flavors.”

Eat Sunny’s kitchen is located in New Jersey, but delivers to areas across Long Island. For more information visit eatsunny.com

Dan’s Rosé Soirée will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at The Muses in Southampton. Visit DansTaste.com for tickets and more info.