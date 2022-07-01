Dan’s Rosé Soirée 2022: Meet the Chefs

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As the name suggests, wine is the star of the show at Rosé Soirée, but everyone’s favorite summer beverage will also be paired with scrumptious eats.

The world’s finest rosé wines will be flowing freely along with sampling of delicious bites from the East End’s top chefs and restaurants at Dan’s Rosé Soirée, the third event in the Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet. The event will be held from 7–10 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 at The Muses in Southampton and will be hosted by Sara Gore, the Emmy-winning host of NBC’s Open House and New York Live.

“It’s really about the people who attend and how exited they get about the wine,” said Alyssa Ducker, regional sales manager of the New York Metro area for Paso Robles, California-based DAOU Vineyards, one of the Rosé Soirée sponsors. Here is what some of the chefs who will be at Dan’s Rosé Soirée had to say:

If food wasn’t your passion what would be?

Ski instructor or backcountry guide.

Who is the most played artist on your music listening platform?

Rebelution, Stick Figure.

What is your favorite thing about summers in the Hamptons?

The beach!

If food wasn’t your passion what would be?

Mountain biking.

Who is the most played artist on your music listening platform?

Solomun.

What is your favorite thing about summers in the Hamptons?

Boating with my family. Using the local harvest and seafood.

Who is the most played artist on your music listening platform?

Anoushka Shankar

What is your favorite thing about summers in the Hamptons?

The wonderful people around, all the energy around, It’s just too much fun!

If food wasn’t your passion what would be?

I would be playing a lot more golf.

Who is the most played artist on your music listening platform?

Beastie Boys.

What is your favorite thing about summers in the Hamptons?

Going to the beach with my family.

If food wasn’t your passion what would be?

Traveling is my passion. I love to explore old cities.

What is your favorite thing about summers in the Hamptons?

Relaxing and getting together with family and friends over good food and good wine.

Also on the Dan’s Taste Menu

Dan’s GrillHampton

Dan’s Taste Signature Weekend — the culmination of the summer-long Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet — kicks off with Dan’s GrillHampton, with celebrity host Foodgod. It’s the ultimate culinary clash of Hamptons versus New York City, where East End chefs and pitmasters will compete against their Manhattan counterparts to win the votes of celebrity judges and guests. Only one team’s dishes can secure the victory, so the competition will be fierce. And while guests are deciding on their champion, they won’t want to miss all the beer, specialty cocktails, live music and dancing that round out this one-of-a-kind night of grilling and good times. Dan’s GrillHampton is on Friday, August 5 at the Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

Dan’s Bubbles

Concluding Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet is the all-new Dan’s Bubbles, a walk-around tasting, also hosted by Foodgod — the first Dan’s Taste Summer Series presented by Yieldstreet event to place bubbly center stage. Guests will enjoy the finest bubblies as they pair each glass with fresh seafood and fried chicken prepared by 15 esteemed local chefs from premier Hamptons and North Fork eateries. Dan’s Bubbles will be held Saturday, August 6, at the Bridgehampton Museum in Bridgehampton.

The Dan’s Taste Summer Series, presented by Yieldstreet, is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of parent company Schneps Media.

DansTaste.com for tickets and more info.