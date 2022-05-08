Food Seen: Harbor Bistro Chef Comes to Bostwick’s & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptons restaurants continue to open for the season, Bostwick’s brings in Harbor Bistro’s chef, alcohol-free wine and more news bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor is now serving dinner from 5:30–9:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and will be open for dining seven days a week offering breakfast, lunch and dinner beginning Monday, May 23. Give this recipe a try, but first, check out these East End foodie news bites!

Look for Mother’s Day specials at Cowfish and other East End restaurants here. Additionally, flora in Westhampton Beach offers latkes and lox, berry French toast, and whipped lemon ricotta toast on ciabatta with poached pears, candied walnuts, watermelon radish, watercress and arugula, and a shallot vinaigrette. RUMBA in Hampton Bays has a California breakfast taco and slow-roasted pork breakfast bowl that are Mom pleasing options, too.

Sag Harbor summertime mainstay The Beacon will open for their 24th season Wednesday, May 11. Dinner service will begin at 5:30 p.m. and reservations will be available. A two-course minimum at $75 per person will be in place for dine-in, while the regular a la carte menu will be available for takeout. This is not a prix fixe menu, just a minimum charge due to less seating. The menu features old-school favorites (like lobster rigatoni), as well as specials. Reservations and takeout orders can be made at 631-725-7088.

Bostwick’s on the Harbor on Gann Road in Springs is excited to announce a welcome addition to the kitchen: Harbor Bistro’s chef/owner Damien O’Donnell. Many in the local community were saddened to hear that the lease at Harbor Bistro was not renewed, which meant the end of an era. However, Bostwick’s owners Chris Eggert and Kevin Boles are thrilled to add O’Donnell to the culinary team for the 2022 season! Think of it as “the perfect seafood union,” where two seafood masters in the kitchen will be churning out even more delicious dishes. Celebrating their 30th year in business, Bostwick’s kicked off the season on May 5 with an epic sunset, delicious cocktails and seafood-inspired fare. Sample menu items include “Harbor Bistro” calamari, tuna tostada, Korean BBQ duck burrito and hibachi-style salmon. Bostwick’s on the Harbor will be open for dinner Thursday through Sunday from 5–10 p.m. No reservations; first come, first served only.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack is now offering a taste for designated drivers or non-drinkers: Spring in a Bottle is a non-alcoholic rosé intended to be paired with soups, salads, fish or pork — anytime.

Did You Know? The corn tortillas at La Fondita in Amagansett are all made from scratch daily in the La Fondita kitchen. … Navy Beach in Montauk has raised more than $175,000 for the Navy Seal Foundation.

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!