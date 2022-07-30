Hampton Bays Mother Eleanor K. Creegan Dies at 95

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Eleanor K. Creegan (nee Peterson), of Hampton Bays, died peacefully the evening of July 18, surrounded by love. She was 95.

Eleanor was born on September 23, 1926, a daughter of John and Catherine (Casey) Peterson. She grew up in her beloved Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn. After graduating early from Girls Commercial High School, she immediately began wartime employment at Todd Shipyard in Brooklyn. She went on to work a variety of secretarial and administrative positions over the years while raising a family of five children. Her last position was with the Art Department at Brooklyn College. While working there full time, she attended evening classes and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in May 1981.

For 62 years, until his passing, she was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Peter J. Creegan. She was a loving and cherished mother to her children their whole lives through: Peter Creegan (Jacqueline) of Shelter Island, Regina Gload of East Hampton, Eileen Caron (Allen) of Hampton Bays, Catherine Ansbro (James) of Huntersville, NC and Patricia Creegan of Hampton Bays. She was also a loving former mother-in-law to Cati Van Milders.

Eleanor is also survived by much loved grandchildren: Jasper Creegan; Ross Gload (Betsy) and Larissa Davidson (Josh); Alissa, Devin and Elizabeth Caron and Caitlyn Caron Sweeney (James); Michael and John Ansbro (Molly) and Bridget Evans (Darryl). Also survived by cherished great grandchildren: Greyson and Annabelle Gload; Harper and Ryker Davidson; Jayden, Jackson and Landon Sweeney; and Eleanor Ansbro.

Loving nieces and nephews brought additional joy and delight to Mom’s life. So, too, did the many treasured friends and neighbors she and Dad shared love and laughter with through the years.

She was predeceased by her brother John Peterson and sisters Helen Sheehan and Florence Graves.

To know her was to love her. Her love, smile, grace, intelligence, generosity of spirit and beautiful twinkling blue eyes will be remembered always.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Rosalie’s Church in Hampton Bays followed by burial at Woodstock Cemetery. Later this fall, the family will welcome loved ones and friends to a Memorial Celebration of Mom’s beautiful life.