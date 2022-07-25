Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Philippe Corbet of Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor is full of cheese, in the sense that he is sharing his delightful Khachapuri recipe with us, a traditional Georgian dish of cheese-filled bread!

The bread is leavened and allowed to rise, and then shaped in various ways, usually with cheese in the middle and a crust which is ripped off and used to dip in the cheese. The filling contains cheese and eggs.

Khachapuri Recipe by Philippe Corbet

Makes 24 khachapuri

Pizza Dough Ingredients:

3,100 gr Pasini pizza flour, 60 gr fresh yeast, 100 gr sugar, 60 gr kosher salt, 1,800 ml water, 30 ml Jewel of Tuscany evoo.

Directions:

1. Mix lukewarm water and fresh yeast with a whisk.

2. Mix flour, salt, sugar and evoo in a mixer bowl with a dough hook.

3. Add the water and yeast mix and let mix for 15 min.

4. Put in oiled tubs and let rest in freezer for the night.

5. Shape balls of 200 gr and put in bread proofing box.

6. Shape the pizza dough in ovals.

7. Shred an even amount of raclette cheese and mozzarella, 50–75 gr each for one khachapuri.

8. Add shredded mozzarella and raclette cheese, twist both sides of dough to close but keep the top open.

9. Cook in the pizza oven; when almost done, add an egg and couple pats of butter.

10. Finish cooking. Do not overcook the egg; it needs to be runny.

11. Serve with side of chimichurri and pickled yogurt sauce.

~ This recipe comes to us from Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor, lulusagharbor.com