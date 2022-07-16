Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Shirley A. Holmes, a longtime Town of Southampton staffer and resident of Southampton, died peacefully on Saturday, June 18. She was 80.

Born in Greenport on May 30, 1942 to Frank and Ann Pantaleo, she graduated from Southampton High School in 1960. Holmes waitressed at the Southampton Diner and Canoe Place Inn, followed by employment as an IT supervisor at Southampton Town Hall for over 20 years.

Holmes was involved in the Southampton Fire Department Antique Truck Committee and The Red Hat Club. She loved to spend time with her family at her home, family trips and the beach, and with her friends, eating out, going on cruises and seeing plays. She was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Southampton.

Predeceased by her husband Charles E. Holmes, her father Frank Pantaleo, her mother Ann Pantaleo, and her son Michael J. Duffey, Holmes is survived by five children: Cheryl Broderick and her husband Paul, Theodore Duffey, Corinne Duffey, Barbara Ross and Deborah Strong.

She is also survived by her brother Frank Pantaleo and his wife Denise, and 10 grandchildren: Kara Mavilia and her husband Josh, Joshua Duffey, Brandon Duffey and his fiancé Denise Mladinov, Hilary Ward and her husband John, Catherine Duffey, Christopher Duffey, Lisa Silva, Stanley Strong, James Strong and Kyle Strong, as well as many great grandkids, nieces, nephews and close friends.

A memorial service was held at the First Presbyterian Church in Southampton on Thursday, June 23, followed by interment at Southampton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Presbyterian Church in Southampton and the Southampton Fire Department in her name would be greatly appreciated by the family.