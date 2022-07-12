Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Spencer Schneider

Episode 87: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Spencer Schneider, attorney and author of Manhattan Cult Story: My Unbelievable True Story of Sex, Crimes, Chaos, and Survival. The East Hamptonite and attorney is an open-water marathon swimmer, ice water swimmer, ocean lifeguard, lifeguard training academy operator and water rescue group cofounder. He is the only former member of the Odyssey Study Group cult, also known as the “School,” to publish about his experiences in the cult — he was a member of School’s inner circle for 23 years.

