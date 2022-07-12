Podcasts

Dan Rattiner Talks with Spencer Schneider, Author of ‘Manhattan Cult Story’

Spencer Schneider, author of "Manhattan Cult Story"
In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Spencer Schneider

Episode 87: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Spencer Schneider, attorney and author of Manhattan Cult Story: My Unbelievable True Story of Sex, Crimes, Chaos, and Survival. The East Hamptonite and attorney is an open-water marathon swimmer, ice water swimmer, ocean lifeguard, lifeguard training academy operator and water rescue group cofounder. He is the only former member of the Odyssey Study Group cult, also known as the “School,” to publish about his experiences in the cult — he was a member of School’s inner circle for 23 years.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Spencer Schneider, attorney and author of Manhattan Cult Story – Episode 87

Read the Papers

