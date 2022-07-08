Webinar: Sharon Grasso of Permanent Touch Cosmetics Shares Secrets to Healthier and Younger Looking Skin

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As summer starts to heat up, Long Islanders want to keep their skin as fresh and healthy as possible while enjoying the summer sun.

For inside tips, join the Secrets to Healthier and Younger Looking Skin webinar hosted by Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers. Sharon Grasso, LME, CLT & Founder of Permanent Touch Cosmetics, will talk about the hottest beauty trends of 2022, the latest in skin treatments, how to treat skin issues, how to look your youngest self and more!

Grasso is a licensed clinical instructor and aesthetician. Practicing for over two decades, Grasso has treated various celebrities at her Woodbury office, including many stars of the Real Housewives series and cast members of Jersey Shore. She’s also a Luminary and Key Opinion Leader for Sciton aesthetic systems and is excited to share her knowledge of skin and beauty with those who join.

Secrets to Healthier and Younger Looking Skin will be held on July 20 at 11 a.m. Click here to register.